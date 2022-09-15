Read full article on original website
Related
Russia triggers plan to formally annex occupied Ukrainian regions
LONDON/KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia this week, a step an ally of President Vladimir Putin said would alter the geopolitical landscape forever.
As the Amazon burns, Brazilian firms tap investors in New York for help
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Numerous private Brazilian companies trying to slow the destruction of the Amazon forest are using a large climate conference in New York this week to lure investors to support preservation plans.
Brazil president offers to take in priests persecuted in Nicaragua
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday offered refuge in his country to Catholic clerics under pressure in Nicaragua, where he said they had endured "cruel persecution" by the leftist leadership. "Brazil opens its doors to welcome the Catholic priests and nuns who have suffered cruel persecution by the dictatorial regime in Nicaragua," he said, without providing specifics.
AGC International Secures Bumper Pre-Sales On Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ & Anna Kendrick’s ‘The Dating Game’
AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, has secured a raft of pre-sales on Richard Linklater’s Hitman and Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut The Dating Game, both of which will enter production in October. Hitman has thus far sold to Leonine Studios in Germany and Switzerland; SND in France; Sun Distribution in Latin America and Spain; WW Entertainment BV in Benelux; BIM Distribuzione in Italy; VVS Film in Canada; Scanbox Entertainment in Scandinavia; Paradise/MGN in the Baltic States; Kino Swiat in Poland; Selim Ramia in the Middle East; Nos Lusomundo in Portugal; Empire Entertainment...
RELATED PEOPLE
UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity’s future — and the planet’s. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the...
Comments / 0