AFP

Brazil president offers to take in priests persecuted in Nicaragua

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday offered refuge in his country to Catholic clerics under pressure in Nicaragua, where he said they had endured "cruel persecution" by the leftist leadership. "Brazil opens its doors to welcome the Catholic priests and nuns who have suffered cruel persecution by the dictatorial regime in Nicaragua," he said, without providing specifics.
Deadline

AGC International Secures Bumper Pre-Sales On Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ & Anna Kendrick’s ‘The Dating Game’

AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, has secured a raft of pre-sales on Richard Linklater’s Hitman and Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut The Dating Game, both of which will enter production in October. Hitman has thus far sold to Leonine Studios in Germany and Switzerland; SND in France; Sun Distribution in Latin America and Spain; WW Entertainment BV in Benelux; BIM Distribuzione in Italy; VVS Film in Canada; Scanbox Entertainment in Scandinavia; Paradise/MGN in the Baltic States; Kino Swiat in Poland; Selim Ramia in the Middle East; Nos Lusomundo in Portugal; Empire Entertainment...
The Associated Press

UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity’s future — and the planet’s. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the...
