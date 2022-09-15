As we’ve seen already this college football season, success on the field can quickly lead to success in NIL value increases. For example, C.J. Stroud, Bijan Robinson and Stetson Bennett IV have done well on the field this season and also executed new deals. But they aren’t the only example. There are players all over the country that are seeing their On3 NIL Valuations soar after strong starts to the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO