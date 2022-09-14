Read full article on original website
Higher Interest Rates Spell Disaster for Racial Housing Gaps
According to Urban Institute authors Michael Neal and Daniel Pang, the current environment of rising interest rates has important implications for the wealth gap between white and Black or Hispanic households. While the “standard narrative” is that higher interest rates, especially when combined with higher home prices and stagnant, if not lower incomes reduces affordability …
Share of All-Cash Purchases Remain Elevated, Loans Inch Upward
According to a new report from Redfin, nearly one-third —or 31.4%— of U.S. home purchases were paid for with all cash in July. That’s near the eight-year high reached in February and up from 27.5% a year earlier. The share of all-cash purchases jumped in early 2021 during the pandemic-driven homebuying frenzy and has remained elevated since …
New Bill to Accelerate the Processing of VA Loans
The passage of HR 7735 will ease the barriers faced by veterans in obtaining an appraisal on a VA loan, evening the playing field in a competitive housing marketplace. The post New Bill to Accelerate the Processing of VA Loans appeared first on DSNews.
Lack of Transparency Hinders the Unbanked
A new report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions focusing on financial transparency and inclusion has found that among Americans, those most financially at risk are the “unbanked”—or those without a traditional bank account—and that increasing financial inclusion in a responsible and sustainable way can help these people grow financially. LexisNexis worked with Celnet in order to …
Op-Ed: How Mortgage Lenders Can Assist Buyers Through the Doom and Gloom
Despite the negativity surrounding the housing space, mortgage lenders can lead the way, as Abby Waltz of Homes for Heroes explains how to show clients ways to uncover opportunities in today’s marketplace. The post Op-Ed: How Mortgage Lenders Can Assist Buyers Through the Doom and Gloom appeared first on...
What Lies Ahead for Mortgage Subservicers?
An upcoming Five Star Institute webinar will address the state of the MSR market, and what lies ahead in 2023 for the industry’s subservicing sector. The post What Lies Ahead for Mortgage Subservicers? appeared first on DSNews.
House Passes Bill to Modernize VA Loan Appraisals
House measure seeks to level the playing field for U.S. veterans in pursuit of homeownership through adoption of a modern, digital appraisal process for VA loans. The post House Passes Bill to Modernize VA Loan Appraisals appeared first on theMReport.com.
Examining the Nation’s Most Vulnerable Housing Markets
ATTOM has released a Special Housing Risk Report spotlighting county-level housing markets around the United States that are more or less vulnerable to declines, based on home affordability, unemployment and other measures in Q2 of 2022. The report shows that New Jersey, Illinois, and inland California continued to have the highest share of the most-at-risk markets in Q2 …
Fannie Mae Onboards New Chief Risk Officer
Fannie Mae has announced it has appointed Anthony Moon as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective starting in the fourth quarter 2022. In this role, Moon will be responsible for Fannie Mae’s Enterprise Risk Management, which oversees the company’s governance and strategy for global risk management. Moon will be a member of …
loanDepot Names Gregory Smallwood Chief Legal Officer
Prior to loanDepot, Smallwood served as General Counsel and EVP of Caliber Home Loans. Before that, he held senior roles at Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Saxon Mortgage, GMAC ResCap, and Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation. The post loanDepot Names Gregory Smallwood Chief Legal Officer appeared first on theMReport.com.
Gary Gaskin Joins Cenlar as VP of Transfer Services
Twenty-five-year industry veteran will be responsible for the Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage loan subservicer’s loan boarding, acquisitions, and transfers, as well as identifying opportunities to automate processes and improve operational efficiencies. The post Gary Gaskin Joins Cenlar as VP of Transfer Services appeared first on DSNews.
