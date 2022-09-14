Read full article on original website
House Passes Bill to Modernize VA Loan Appraisals
House measure seeks to level the playing field for U.S. veterans in pursuit of homeownership through adoption of a modern, digital appraisal process for VA loans. The post House Passes Bill to Modernize VA Loan Appraisals appeared first on theMReport.com.
Mortgage Rates Eclipse the 6%-Mark
Freddie Mac reports the fixed-rate mortgage hit an average of 6.02% this week, a high point not seen since 2008 as affordability conditions continue to worsen for many potential buyers. The post Mortgage Rates Eclipse the 6%-Mark appeared first on theMReport.com.
Op-Ed: How Mortgage Lenders Can Assist Buyers Through the Doom and Gloom
Despite the negativity surrounding the housing space, mortgage lenders can lead the way, as Abby Waltz of Homes for Heroes explains how to show clients ways to uncover opportunities in today’s marketplace. The post Op-Ed: How Mortgage Lenders Can Assist Buyers Through the Doom and Gloom appeared first on...
Surging Mortgage Rates Are Causing Home Buyers to Retreat. But Should Higher Interest Rates Get in the Way of You Buying a Home?
It's easy to see why buyers are backing away.
What Lies Ahead for Mortgage Subservicers?
An upcoming Five Star Institute webinar will address the state of the MSR market, and what lies ahead in 2023 for the industry’s subservicing sector. The post What Lies Ahead for Mortgage Subservicers? appeared first on DSNews.
Lack of Transparency Hinders the Unbanked
A new report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions focusing on financial transparency and inclusion has found that among Americans, those most financially at risk are the “unbanked”—or those without a traditional bank account—and that increasing financial inclusion in a responsible and sustainable way can help these people grow financially. LexisNexis worked with Celnet in order to …
Freddie Mac Announces $536M Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Freddie Mac has announced the pricing of its second Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust (SCRT) offering of 2022 —a securitization of approximately $536 million including both guaranteed senior and non-guaranteed subordinate securities backed by a pool of seasoned re-performing loans (RPLs). The SCRT program is a fundamental part of Freddie Mac’s seasoned loan offerings which …
Study Finds One-Third of U.S. Homes Are Bought With Cash
According to a new report from Redfin, nearly one-third —or 31.4%— of U.S. home purchases were paid for with all cash in July. That’s near the eight-year high reached in February and up from 27.5% a year earlier. The share of all-cash purchases jumped in early 2021 during the pandemic-driven homebuying frenzy and has remained elevated since …
Fannie Mae Onboards New Chief Risk Officer
Fannie Mae has announced it has appointed Anthony Moon as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective starting in the fourth quarter 2022. In this role, Moon will be responsible for Fannie Mae’s Enterprise Risk Management, which oversees the company’s governance and strategy for global risk management. Moon will be a member of …
Examining the Nation’s Most Vulnerable Housing Markets
ATTOM has released a Special Housing Risk Report spotlighting county-level housing markets around the United States that are more or less vulnerable to declines, based on home affordability, unemployment and other measures in Q2 of 2022. The report shows that New Jersey, Illinois, and inland California continued to have the highest share of the most-at-risk markets in Q2 …
loanDepot Names Gregory Smallwood Chief Legal Officer
Prior to loanDepot, Smallwood served as General Counsel and EVP of Caliber Home Loans. Before that, he held senior roles at Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Saxon Mortgage, GMAC ResCap, and Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation. The post loanDepot Names Gregory Smallwood Chief Legal Officer appeared first on theMReport.com.
Chairwoman Waters Announces Legislation to End Modern-Day Redlining
Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services introduced H.R. 8833 on September 15, known as the “Making Communities Stronger Through the Community Reinvestment Act.” This transformative piece of legislation is a part of Chairwoman Waters’ continuing efforts to root out discrimination in our modern-day banking system and close the racial …
Gary Gaskin Joins Cenlar as VP of Transfer Services
Twenty-five-year industry veteran will be responsible for the Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage loan subservicer’s loan boarding, acquisitions, and transfers, as well as identifying opportunities to automate processes and improve operational efficiencies. The post Gary Gaskin Joins Cenlar as VP of Transfer Services appeared first on DSNews.
Most At-Risk Counties Clustered in Chicago, New York City Area
ATTOM has released a Special Housing Risk Report spotlighting county-level housing markets around the United States that are more or less vulnerable to declines, based on home affordability, unemployment and other measures in Q2 of 2022. The report shows that New Jersey, Illinois, and inland California continued to have the highest share of the most-at-risk markets in Q2 …
