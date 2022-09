Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park’s annual Ray and Nancy Loeschner Art Competition now is accepting entries for its 21st year. The competition, which accepts art in two-dimensional formats, sees artists from all over the globe pursuing a $5,000 prize and a place in the gardens’ permanent collection, with the objective to “collect high-quality work that would celebrate the beauty and inspiration the institution provides,” according to the competition website.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO