Beckley, WV

Beckley ARH Medical Mall, closed

By Logan Ross
 5 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Medical Mall is closed on Thursday, September 15, 2022, due to maintenance issues.

The ARH Medical Mall located on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley is closed due to maintenance issues. This closure impacts all clinics, services, and providers at this location including Cardiac Rehabilitation, Rejuvenation Center, Cardiovascular, ENT, and Neurology.

If you had a scheduled appointment, someone will contact you to reschedule.

WVNS

WVNS

