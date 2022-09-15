Read full article on original website
u.today
Whopping 1.1 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whales as They Rush to Get Rid of Shiba, Here’s Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple Shovels 50 Million XRP to Anon Wallet, Here's What It Means for Market
u.today
Shiba Inu Lead Developer Provides Important Update on SHIB Burning Mechanism
In a series of tweets today, Shytoshi Kusama, a leading developer and probably the main representative of Shiba Inu in the media space, announced the coming of important events in the life of all ecosystem projects. In particular, the developer once again mentioned the game Shiba Eternity and burning in the same context, which may imply SHIB burning through in-game mechanics.
u.today
MetaDAO, the World's First Decentralized Social Platform, Goes Live on APLink
On September 17, Armonia ecosystem application MetaDAO goes live. As the world's first DAO social platform based on Web3.0, MetaDAO plays an important role in Armonia Meta Chain ecosystem. It will greatly elevate Armonia’s value in the decentralized social field and drive the overall development of SocialFi industry. Users may enjoy brand new social experience brought by MetaDAO on APLink.
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Explains Why DAOs Are Not Supposed to Function as Corporations
In a recent blog post, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argues that decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) shouldn’t resemble corporations. He rejects the argument that it is naive to assume that the ideas of decentralization do not work in the real world, which is why traditional corporate structures are supposed to be more efficient.
u.today
Doge Cofounder Kind of Reminds Elon Musk about Bitcoin
PETS・
u.today
Seedify, Leading Launchpad and Incubator, Reveals Its Steampunk-Themed PFP Avatar Collection
Is one of the crypto industry's leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering).
u.today
Ethereum and Its Forks Lose Massively as ETHPoW Drops 80%: Details
u.today
OviO Platform Launches New Apps to Bridge Web2 and Web3 Gaming Ecosystems
New-generation cryptocurrency ecosystem OviO makes value transfer between Web2 and Web3 easier than ever before. In particular, it is designed to make the gaming experience in decentralized games more liquid and resource-efficient. OviO advances value transfer between Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, here's how. According to the official statement shared by...
