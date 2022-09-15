ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Thursday staying mild with gusty sundowner winds

By Anikka Abbott
 5 days ago
Temperatures are hardly changing Thursday. The coast will stay in the 70s, and inland in the 70s to low 80s.

Any morning clouds will clear very quickly for a bright day. Sundowner winds will pick up on the Southwest Coast and west Santa Ynez range, reaching advisory levels. The advisory will be in place from 3:00 pm Thursday to 3:00 am Friday with gusts up to 55 mph.

Temperatures Friday may warm a couple of degrees with offshore trends. However, any warming will be short-lived. Sundowners will be weaker.

Over the weekend, a positive-tilted trough will slide over the state with an upper low moving west of San Francisco. Temperatures will cool slightly, winding up 4 to 12 degrees below average.

Sunday into Monday, there is a slight chance of rain, mainly north of Point Conception, with a weak cold front.

The post Thursday staying mild with gusty sundowner winds appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

