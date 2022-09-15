Read full article on original website
MLS Week 32 best players - ranked
Week 32 of the 2022 MLS season is done and the pressure is on. Some teams are already eliminated but across both conferences, the battle to make the MLS Cup Playoffs is heating up. Further up the standings, LAFC and the Philadelphia Union are locked together on 64 points in the race to win the Supporters' Shield.
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Who has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs? FC Dallas clinch their spot
FC Dallas became the latest team to clinch their spot in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs over the weekend.
WSL Gameweek 1 awards: Game of the Week, Goal of the Week, Player of the Week & more
90min's awards for gameweek 1 of the WSL, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly all recognised.
Arsenal vs Ajax - UWCL preview: team news, prediction & how to watch highlights
Preview of Champions League clash between Arsenal and Ajax.
Aston Villa 4-3 Man City: Daly debut brace decides seven-goal WSL thriller
Rachel Daly scored twice as Aston Villa condemned Man City to an opening WSL defeat.
Michael Bradley labels 2022 MLS campaign as 'disappointing' after being ruled out of playoffs
Toronto FC fell 4-0 to Orlando City on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium, cementing 13th place on the Eastern Conference table.
Arthur starts for Liverpool U21s in Papa John's Trophy loss at Rochdale
Arthur played just under an hour of Liverpool Under-21s' 1-0 defeat to Rochdale in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday evening.
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos claim derby win
Player ratings from the Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.
Cristian Romero names his choice for the two best defenders in the Premier League
Cristian Romero has named Virgil van Dijk and Lisandro Martinez the best defenders in England.
Antonio Conte suggests Tottenham not ready for Premier League title challenge
Antonio Conte has seemingly played down Tottenham's chances of winning this season's Premier League title despite their fast start to the campaign.
Red Bull Salzburg 'expect' Christoph Freund to stay despite Chelsea agreement
Red Bull Salzburg have commented on Chelsea's pursuit of sporting director Christoph Freund.
England predicted lineup vs Italy - Nations League
Predicting the England lineup to face Italy in the Nations League.
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as returning Reds stun WSL champions
Player ratings as newly promoted Liverpool host reigning champions Chelsea in the WSL.
Tottenham add ex-Real Madrid scout to recruitment team
Tottenham have added former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere to their backroom team.
Transfer rumours: Grealish planning for Man City exit; PSG contact Kante
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Jack Grealish, N'Golo Kante, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Jorginho, Goncalo Ramos & more.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 8
The best goals from gameweek 8 of the Premier League.
Memphis Depay reveals why he stayed at Barcelona despite summer offers
Memphis Depay has admitted that he turned down the chance to leave Barcelona in the summer, opting to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou.
Lyon 0-1 PSG: Lionel Messi scores early winner in tight contest
PSG beat Lyon in Ligue 1 thanks to a single goal from Lionel Messi.
PSG boss defends Neymar over anger at being substituted
Neymar made his anger at being substituted for PSG against Lyon very clear, but his manager has come out and backed the Brazilian.
