Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Iowa City woman accused of assaulting husband with curtain rod
An argument with her husband that escalated to her repeatedly hitting him with a curtain rod has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police say that Monday night around 9:45, Ta’Shonna McClinton of Bartlett Road and her husband got into a verbal altercation outside their apartment that continued once they went inside. It reportedly got to the point where she told the man that she was going to call the police, which angered her husband. As he approached McClinton, she grabbed a curtain rod and began to strike him. She allegedly continued to strike him as he hit the ground.
iowa.media
UNI DOME TO RECEIVE ROOF IMPROVEMENTS
THE UNI-DOME ON THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA CAMPUS IN CEDAR FALLS IS GOING TO GET AN UPDATE TO ITS ROOF. U-N-I VICE PRESIDENT MICHAEL HAGER SAYS THE FABRIC PORTION MAKES UP ABOUT 25 PERCENT OF OF THE ROOF AND HAS REACHED THE END OF ITS WARRANTY. THE NEW FABRIC...
iowa.media
Iowa City man allegedly pulls knife on man who wouldn’t “high-five” him
Pulling a knife on a man who wouldn’t “high-five” him led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police interviewed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Samuel Young of Muscatine Street. He stated that while at Pint’s on South Clinton Street Friday around 1:30 am, he tried to “high five” a random guy who didn’t want to reciprocate. Young told police that, quote, “he may have been a little bit of a dick,” which caused further altercation. Young then reportedly pulled out a knife, then ran away without further threats.
iowa.media
Iowa City Police arrest car burglary suspect awaiting trial on similar charges in Washington County
Iowa City Police have arrested a car burglary suspect who is currently awaiting trial on similar charges in Washington County. Arrest records indicate 50-year-old Trevor Gast of Sycamore Street in Iowa City was observed entering a vehicle that did not belong to him at RISE at Riverfront Crossing on South Linn Street just after 5:45 Friday morning. Police say Gast admitted to entering at least two unlocked cars that did not belong to him and taking items from inside. He’s charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary of a Motor Vehicle – 2nd Offense. If convicted, he faces a maximum of ten years in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Iowa City man wanted on several warrants arrested Saturday
An Iowa City man who was wanted on several warrants, including a failure to appear for a case management conference on a drug and weapons charge, was taken into custody Saturday. Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Curry of Beach View Drive a little after 1:30 am in the 20 block of...
iowa.media
Iowa City transient allegedly called ex-girlfriend from squad car while being arrested for assault
Iowa City transient asked to leave residence of ex girlfriend charged with assault. An Iowa City transient who was reportedly at his ex-girlfriend’s residence refused to leave and called her from the back of a squad car while he was being transported to jail on assault charges. Police say...
iowa.media
Grinnell Chamber of Commerce to Host 3 Part Connecting For Women Event
GRINNELL – The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce will be hosting 2 social networking events and 1 keynote speaker event this fall for their Connecting For Women event series. Connecting for Women is an opportunity for women within and around the Grinnell community to come together to socialize, network and learn. This event is sponsored by UnityPoint Health – Grinnell in partnership with Grinnell College and Mahaska Communications Group.
iowa.media
North Liberty man charged with burglary after attempting to enter a previous residence
A North Liberty man who reportedly knew he wasn’t allowed at a Swisher residence allegedly attempted to let himself in Saturday afternoon. According to the arrest report, 61-year-old Kurt Kramer of Lily Pond Road reportedly called one of the victims and angrily inquired about property at the Swisher residence, and remarked about specific property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Burlington man allegedly involved in shootings arrested in North Liberty following high speed pursuit
A Burlington man who allegedly committed two shootings early Sunday was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in North Liberty later that morning. Authorities named 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee as a suspect in two separate shootings; the first one was in Burlington just before 4 am. Police found a 29-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound; he was transported to a local hospital. Chamblee was identified as the shooter, and he reportedly took a 28-year-old woman with him against her will. She was reportedly shot by Chamblee in Louisa County as she tried to run away from him. She too suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
iowa.media
The Aftermath: Nevada
If you found out something useful about the Hawkeyes in the midst of this goofy, rain-filled, lightning-infested fever dream of a game, good on you. I don’t think I did, but I will say this: despite its seven-hour length, this game was nice. A fun little reprieve from the usual slop-filled slogs that we usually get. The real storm is coming in a tsunami of very good-to-great Big Ten defenses in the weeks to come. But hey, I’m going to try and live in the present here.
iowa.media
Second suspect arrested on riot charges from July incident outside IC convenience store
A second suspect has been arrested on Riot charges stemming from a July incident outside an Iowa City convenience store. Iowa City Police say just after 4:15am on July 24th four or five subjects were waiting for two victims to pull up to the L&M Mighty Shop on East Burlington Street. When the victims arrived, the suspects assaulted and robbed the pair. A firearm was reported stolen, and the suspects allegedly tried to steal a purse by punching one victim in the head.
iowa.media
Coralville man charged with assault after allegedly head-butting his sister
A Coralville man faces an assault charge after an argument with his little sister ended with him head-butting her. Police say the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the 4th avenue residence of 20-year-old Amari Goins. He lives there with his 12-year old sister, and they were having an argument at around 1:10pm when he head-butted her. The girl reported pain on her face, and when interviewed, Goins accused his sister of provoking him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Iowa 27, Nevada 0: Instant Reaction
FINALLY. Some seven (!) hours after the game kicked off under the lights at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa finished off a 27-0 victory over Nevada that featured not one, not two, but three lightning delays that totaled around four hours. We’ll be along with a proper recap of the game tomorrow morning, but in the meantime here’s a quick reaction to what we just endured watched:
Comments / 0