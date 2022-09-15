Putin concedes China has 'questions and concerns' over Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine

Read full article on original website
Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move Ukraine dismissed on Monday as a stunt by Moscow to try to reclaim the initiative after crushing losses on the battlefield.
What's 'deliberative' democracy? Research in Nepal shows it could spur global youth voting
After local elections in Nepal earlier this year, the Kathmandu Post expressed some alarm that Nepalis were losing interest in voting. Across the country, election participation fell by 10 percentage points, from 74 per cent in 2017 to 64 per cent in 2022. We in Canada should envy even the lower figure as similar elections here — Ontario’s June 2022 election, in particular — drew less than half of the voting populace. Voter apathy is a global phenomenon and is a significant threat to democracy. Apathetic voters make it easier for autocrats and powerful interest groups to cynically...
