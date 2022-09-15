Read full article on original website
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers vows 'to fight on' - but can he survive?
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers plans to "fight on", admitting he understands the scrutiny on his job - but can he turn it around?. The Foxes are bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven games - their worst start since 1983 - following Saturday's 6-2 rout at Tottenham.
Midlands malaise and the ghost of Premier League sackings to come
We don’t want to get too excited, but there are signs The Fiver’s tireless STOP FOOTBALL campaign may be finally bearing fruit. With the hastily-convened Respect Break rolling into the international break, a number of Premier League teams are looking at four full weeks between fixtures. The knock-on effect is that, with an extended Human Rights World Cup sabbatical looming, the top-flight table will be an uneven, unsatisfying jumble for some time. Just look at the state of it!
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
