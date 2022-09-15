In February of 2022, Rockstar confirmed for the first time that work on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was underway. But so far, the studio has remained mum on details such as a release date and what the upcoming game — tentatively called Grand Theft Auto 6 — will bring to the table. In what can be classified as one of the biggest game leaks of the year, an unidentified individual going by the username "teapotuberhacker" shared a ZIP file weighing 3GB with over 90 videos and stills from the upcoming game.

