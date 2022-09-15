Read full article on original website
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
There Are Only 4 Near-Perfect PS2 Games, According To Metacritic
Many gamers have fond memories of the PS2. It represented a massive generational leap forward and is still the best-selling console of all time, having sold more than 155 million units worldwide. Of course, there are a lot of hardware factors that likely weighed into its commercial success, such as its ability to function as an excellent DVD player, but another reason people loved the PS2 was due to its outstanding library of games.
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
This Massive GTA 6 Leak Has The Entire Gaming World Talking
In February of 2022, Rockstar confirmed for the first time that work on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was underway. But so far, the studio has remained mum on details such as a release date and what the upcoming game — tentatively called Grand Theft Auto 6 — will bring to the table. In what can be classified as one of the biggest game leaks of the year, an unidentified individual going by the username "teapotuberhacker" shared a ZIP file weighing 3GB with over 90 videos and stills from the upcoming game.
hypebeast.com
More Nintendo 64 Classics Are Coming to the Nintendo Switch
While the Nintendo Switch continues to offer exciting new titles on its platform each year, one of its best features is the library of Nintendo 64 games made available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. Currently, iconic titles such as Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64 and more are part of the expanding catalog. During this week’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced the addition of nine more titles.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Gets Bad News for PSVR Players
PlayStation has some bad news for anyone that's heavily invested in the original PlayStation VR headset and its ecosystem. Specifically, the company has confirmed that PlayStation VR video games will not be compatible with the PlayStation VR2, meaning that anyone that's previously bought them will not be able to then play them on the PSVR2 when the new headset launches early next year.
Engadget
Microsoft confirms its recent Series X update lets Xbox One discs be played offline
Xbox's online DRM has been one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series X consoles, as outages and other issues have left players with no access to purchased games. Another big complaint is that cross-platform Xbox One disc games have been inaccessible offline, even with games that don't require a connection. Now, a new update means you won't be forced to do an internet check or download from an Xbox One disc anymore, engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed in a tweet.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS4, and the Resident Evil Showcase returns in October
We're getting more Resident Evil news in time for Halloween
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
TechSpot
This card could let users stream PC games to the Nintendo Switch
Something to look forward to: Many users enjoy streaming PC games to mobile devices through apps like Steam Link, but there currently isn't an official method to bring similar functionality to the Nintendo Switch. One company hopes to sell an attachment for that purpose, and the project seems to be off to a good start.
Video game developer Rockstar confirms hack of popular Grand Theft Auto series
Video game developer Rockstar Games on Monday confirmed the authenticity of a massive hack of development footage for the next entry in its popular Grand Theft Auto series, a leak that went viral on Sunday. Rockstar Games said in a statement the development team was “extremely disappointed” in the unprecedented...
NME
EA head says ‘Call Of Duty’ Xbox-exclusivity would be “tremendous” for ‘Battlefield’
EA CEO Andrew Wilson has shared that Call Of Duty becoming an Xbox-exclusive series would be a “tremendous opportunity” for EA’s Battlefield series. As Microsoft‘s acquisition of Activision Blizzard continues, the purchase has come under scrutiny over the possibility of Microsoft potentially making Call Of Duty an Xbox-exclusive. While Microsoft says it will continue to launch Call Of Duty on PlayStation, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has slammed Microsoft’s three-year offer as “inadequate on many levels.”
HHW Gaming: Twitter Says Its A Wrap For Whoever Leaked ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Gameplay Footage
Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks! The post HHW Gaming: Twitter Says Its A Wrap For Whoever Leaked ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Gameplay Footage appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
IGN
Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed for PS4 and PS5
We could still be a ways off from finding out when Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally be in our hands, but the upcoming sequel nevertheless continues to expand its platform presence. In addition to releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC, it will now also be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN
Konami Devs Would Like to 'Keep Making More Suikoden Games in the Future' - TGS 2022
Suikoden fans never thought they would see the day their beloved RPG returned to modern consoles, but a new day may be dawning for Konami’s previously lost series. Earlier today, Konami confirmed that Suikoden I & II HD Remaster is coming to Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Spearheaded by long-time Konami developers like Yasuo Daikai and Takahiro Sakiyama, the latter of whom directed Suikoden 5, it features some significant enhancements, including auto-save functionality, a fast-forward command, and widescreen support.
Gizmodo
The Analogue Pocket Can Now Play Super Nintendo Games
Expandability was one of the best promised features when Analogue first announced its Pocket handheld back in late 2019, with an extra FPGA that developers could use to transform the handheld into other consoles, which now includes the Super Nintendo, through some very easy updates. The Analogue Pocket’s other clever...
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
