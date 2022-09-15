Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A mainstay of the community
GRAFTON - K Komfort Heating & Cooling was ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary this week, but a high school band added a twist to its plans. K Komfort, based in Grafton, invites its employees and their families to a Milwaukee Brewers game each summer for a day of tailgating and baseball. Originally anticipating to commemorate its exact anniversary on Aug. 29, the company saw a unique opportunity to both celebrate the occasion early and assist a high school band in need.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joel S. Hackert, 65
Joel S. Hackert peacefully passed away on August 5, 2022 at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend, WI at the age of 65. Joel was born on April 7, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald Hackert and Audrey (nee Heberer) Hackert. Joel spent many years as an employee at International Paper in Cedarburg, WI and at UWM-Washington County in West Bend, WI. Joel had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. Aside from enjoying and loving to play chess, he was also a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers — he never missed watching their games.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lake Golf Course hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty Ann Wagner (nee Doering)
Betty Ann Wagner (nee Doering) Born Elizabeth Ann Doering on August 9, 1930, in Markesan, Betty passed peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents Neva (Johnson) and William Doering; and her brother Roger and his wife, Orlu. Betty is survived by her...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Retzer hosts annual Apple Harvest Festival
Hundreds came out on Saturday afternoon to enjoy the Apple Harvest Festival at Retzer Nature Center, S14W28167 Madison St, Waukesha. The family-friendly event, as always, featured many varieties of apples for sale along with children's activities, sweet treats, arts and crafts vendors, nature hikes and the popular Scarecrow Lane with a scavenger hunt.
Greater Milwaukee Today
2022 North Prairie Harvest Fest Parade - 09/18/2022
The village of North Prairie hosted the North Prairie Harvest Festival Parade on Sunday as part of the community's annual harvest festival. The free, family-friendly festival ran Friday-Sunday and includes live music, food and drink, a carnival midway, parade, fireworks, silent auction and more.
MATC Times
1308 N Astor St
2 Bed 1 Bath Upper - This charming 2 bedroom unit resides on the second floor of a classic Milwaukee cream city brick home. Enjoy 12ft ceilings, tall windows, custom cabinetry, and a remodeled bathroom! Not to mention the dreamy backyard oasis flush with greenery for all your summer relaxation needs.
MATC Times
1456 N. Farwell Avenue
Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue+close to bus line - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James ‘Jim’ H. Dreger
May 8, 1945 - Sept. 15, 2022. James “Jim” H. Dreger of Waukesha died at Waukesha Memorial Hospital lovingly surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in Waukesha on May 8, 1945, the son of Harold and Bernice (nee Buchholtz) Dreger.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southside Dining Week
Enjoy a signature dish from each participating restaurant for under $15! Travel around the Southside to try all the participating restaurants and explore all the cultural offerings and delicious meals that Milwaukee has to offer. Plus, you’re invited to attend two special events that week. Southside Dining Week Live...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Steven Lichtenwalner
Steven Lichtenwalner found peace on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the age of 69. He was the beloved husband of Linda Lichtenwalner (nee VanderWyst) for 49 years; loving father of Joyce (Jason) Kurucz, Richard (Jessica) Lichtenwalner and Mary (Randy) Warfel. He was devoted grandpa to Elizabeth, Grace and Dakota Kurucz, Isabel and Lukas Lichtenwalner and Callie, Landon and Lydia Warfel. He was brother to Linda (Jim) Christy and Joyce (Ray) Addonizio.
wanderingeducators.com
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Darlene S. ‘Sue’ Saueressig
Darlene S. “Sue” Saueressig, 79, of West Bend, peacefully passed away on September 18, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk. Sue was born on December 28, 1942, in Green Bay, the daughter of the late Olin and Leona (nee Wiatrowski) Kampo. On May 18, 1962, she was united in marriage to Thomas Saueressig at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Bend. Tom and Sue were blessed to share their 60th wedding anniversary together in May of 2022. Sue was Tom’s princess and from the first day they met until the very end he never left her side. Their love and faithfulness to each other was undeniable; they were very blessed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc volleyball wins Charger Challenge
MENOMONEE FALLS — The Oconomowoc High School girls volleyball team went undefeated in seven matches to win the Charger Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The Raccoons, who lifted their season record to 22-1, will host Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference showdown at 7...
spectrumnews1.com
After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong
MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
