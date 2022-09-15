Read full article on original website
James “Jim” Paul Exley
James “Jim” Paul Exley, 85, of Franklin passed away on September 18, 2022 in the early morning hours at Sugar Creek Station. Born on May 30, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late James L. and Cecilia (Nalapa) Exley. Jim proudly served in...
Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr.
Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr., 71, of Polk, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022 at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born at home on August 26, 1951 in Lawrence Township, PA. He was the fifth of 6 children born to Lester and Agnes...
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank¸ Willie, Will)
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank¸ Willie, Will), age 29, unexpectedly passed away July 22, 2022 in Oil City Pennsylvania. Gerald was Born June 6th 1993 In Seneca PA to Gerald William McClellan Sr and Pamela Marie McClellan (Woods) he was the youngest of three children they shared together. Gerald...
Elizabeth Ann Snyder
Elizabeth Ann Snyder, known by all as Betty, was born on October 21, 1933 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Philip and LaVanche Murphy. She died of natural causes at the age of 88 on September 16, 2022 in her home in Emlenton, PA, with her husband, sons, daughters and their spouses at her bedside.
Charles F. Smith
Charles F. Smith, 89, peacefully passed away on September 13, 2022 at Forbes Regional Hospital. Born in Clarion, PA to Frances (Reinsel) and Fredrick A. Smith on April 20, 1933. Charles attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated in 1951 from Immaculate Conception High School. He was drafted at 18...
Brandy L. McKinney
Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Friday, September 15, 2022. Born on April 4, 1992, in Erie, she was the daughter of Ed and Theresa Ferringer who survive. Brandy was a 2010 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was married on September 21, 2013 to Benjamin...
Cecil “ED” Edward Baker
Cecil “ED” Edward Baker, 90, of Sugar Lake passed away on September 16, 2022. Born on September 25, 1931 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Amy (Kelly) Baker. On September 18, 1953, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Scott of...
Nicholas D. Mitchell
Nicholas D. Mitchell, age 71, of Knox, formerly of New Kensington and Kittanning, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born May 31, 1951, to the late Nicholas and Clara Mitchell. He was a 1969...
Rev. Clayton Eugene Rhodes
Rev. Clayton Eugene Rhodes, 91, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Armstrong Memorial Hospital. He was born May 24, 1931 in Rimersburg, the son of Cecil Ray Rhodes and Agnes B. (Weaver) Rhodes. Clayton was a 1949 graduate of Union Joint High School and honorably served...
Joseph J. Hollabaugh
Joseph J. Hollabaugh, 94, of Titusville, passed away Sunday afternoon September 18, 2022 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Joe was born on January 9, 1928 in Oil City, PA, a son of the late Junis and Alice Bly Hollabaugh. He was married to Betty Wood on November 11,...
SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group Performances of the Week
Rossbacher Insurance Group is highlighting the performances of three local athletes: Charlie Motter, of Oil City; Sydni Hoobler, of Franklin; and Ethan Knox, of Oil City. Charlie Motter, of Oil City (Golf) – Charlie fired a 75 and took home Medalist Honors at the Region Four Mega Match held at Lucky Hills Golf Course on September 16th.
Venango County Photo of the Day
Franklin cheerleaders expressed their condolences for the loss of Gabe Sobina by presenting Kerri, Dave, and Grace Sobina with white roses during the Oil City and Franklin football game on Saturday. Gabe, a student at Oil City Middle School, passed away on July 7, 2021, following an extended illness. Copyright...
WFMJ.com
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Has Vendor Space Available
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Co-op located in the old Sears storefront of the Cranberry Mall consists of over 70 local vendors offering a wide variety of new and used items. The Co-Op has expanded and has available vendor space for your small business. At the...
ellwoodcity.org
Holly Jane DiFrischia, 37
Holly Jane DiFrischia, 37, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Jameson Hospital. Born August 26, 1985 in New Castle, she was the daughter of George Stevenish and the late Patricia Riggans Stevenish. She was married to Brad W. DiFrischia. Holly enjoyed collecting dolphins....
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Retrieving and routing incoming mail, preparing outgoing mail and delivering to the post office at the end of the day. Collection of data from insurance companies, banks, tax collectors, clients and real estate agents. Answering phones, greeting...
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Warren County
SPRING CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the identity of an incident in which a pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning by a vehicle in Warren County. According to Corry-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:04 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, on Picidilli Hill...
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Explains the Advantages of Using Diagnostic Ultrasound
FRANKLIN, Pa (EYT)– X-Rays, CT Scans, and MRI’s have been the tests used to identify problems of the musculoskeletal system for the longest time. Recent advances in sonar and ultrasound technologies have created a more functional and practical approach to evaluating joints, muscles, ligaments, and even nerves. This technology is called musculoskeletal ultrasound.
Driver Killed Following Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer
WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 52-year-old man was killed after his vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer in Warren County. According to Warren-based State Police, the crash happened September 15 at 6:54 a.m. along State Route 948, south of its intersection with Henrys Mill Road, in Sheffield Township, Warren County.
