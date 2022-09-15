San Antonio Board of REALTORS® implements Down Payment Resource to raise Realtor and homebuyer awareness of down payment assistance programs

Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
San Antonio's USAA marches to No. 1 among financial services brands in new study
Of all the major players in the financial services industry, San Antonio-based USAA enjoys the strongest emotional connection with customers, a new study says. The study, published by global branding agency MBLM, puts USAA atop the list of financial services providers with the strongest “brand intimacy.” It’s followed by Standard Chartered, PayPal, Mastercard, Robinhood, Visa, Citi, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, and Chase.
sanantoniomag.com
Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio
After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
KSAT 12
Rent has increased across Bexar County. How does your ZIP code stack up?
SAN ANTONIO – The real estate market in San Antonio is starting to cool down after nearly two years of surging sales and increases in price but renters are facing large increases in some areas as well. Rent prices in San Antonio and the surrounding areas have not been...
nowcastsa.com
MAP: San Antonio's Hottest Neighborhoods (Yes, Literally)
The following story was originally published at Deceleration News by Greg Harman. Heat Island Effect means that temperatures across a city can vary widely due to differences in development, greenspace, transportation networks, and other factors. A Deceleration analysis shows that greater downtown San Antonio and the northwest zone, including the...
San Antonio approves $3.4 billion city budget, which includes property tax relief, CPS credits
Of the total, $95 million is set aside for property tax relief, and the city also is giving its civilian employees a 5% raise.
Lisa's Mexican Restaurant celebrates 40 years of serving San Antonio
There's a Rosario's connection.
KSAT 12
New, affordable homes made possible by Habitat for Humanity volunteers
SAN ANTONIO – Affordable housing continues to be a struggle as rent prices rise and mortgage interest rates by about 6%. That’s why Habitat for Humanity volunteers spent Saturday morning building low-cost homes for families in need. This year, Habitat for Humanity housed 53 families. One of those...
KSAT 12
Walmart hosting Baby Savings Day in San Antonio, Spring Branch
Walmart is bringing back the Baby Savings Day sales event to two San Antonio-area stores on Sunday. The Baby Savings Day event will include giveaways, goodie bags and appearances from some fan-favorite Cocomelon characters. There will also be sales on baby items and highlights on exclusive deals for the month...
Poverty up, incomes down in San Antonio, according to new U.S. Census data
Poverty increased by about 0.2% since 2019, while the median income declined around $2,000 when adjusted for inflation.
San Antonio-area towns have some of the fastest-rising home prices in Texas
One Far Northside neighborhood returns to the list.
tpr.org
San Antonio City Council approves $50 million CPS Energy rebate and $3.4 billion budget for 2023
CPS Energy customers will receive a rebate in November following the proposal's inclusion in the full 2023 budget, which council members approved on Thursday along with the operating budget for 2023. The return of $50 million to CPS Energy customers is split into two pots: $42.7 million will be directly...
KSAT 12
King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam
SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
A 3,200-square-foot San Antonio home with lots of history — not to mention beyond-eclectic design features — is back on the market for $678,888 after an initial listing earlier this year of $750,000. The two-story dwelling's stone exterior and Spanish-style roof aren't unusual for the Monticello Park Historic...
Missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be featured on Investigation Discovery
Her case will be on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh.'
King William Fair warning public of 'Fall Festival' scam
SAN ANTONIO — King William Fair is warning people of a scam going around that's promoting a 'Fall Festival'. Officials with King William Fair said the 'Fall Festival' event is not associated with the King William Association and that the address for the 'event' is currently a chiropractic office who also confirmed the 'event' is a scam.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Also among this week's top food news is a first look at Double Standard's new $1 martini lunch.
