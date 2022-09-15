ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Board of REALTORS® implements Down Payment Resource to raise Realtor and homebuyer awareness of down payment assistance programs

 3 days ago
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's USAA marches to No. 1 among financial services brands in new study

Of all the major players in the financial services industry, San Antonio-based USAA enjoys the strongest emotional connection with customers, a new study says. The study, published by global branding agency MBLM, puts USAA atop the list of financial services providers with the strongest “brand intimacy.” It’s followed by Standard Chartered, PayPal, Mastercard, Robinhood, Visa, Citi, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, and Chase.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio

After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
nowcastsa.com

MAP: San Antonio's Hottest Neighborhoods (Yes, Literally)

The following story was originally published at Deceleration News by Greg Harman. Heat Island Effect means that temperatures across a city can vary widely due to differences in development, greenspace, transportation networks, and other factors. A Deceleration analysis shows that greater downtown San Antonio and the northwest zone, including the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Walmart hosting Baby Savings Day in San Antonio, Spring Branch

Walmart is bringing back the Baby Savings Day sales event to two San Antonio-area stores on Sunday. The Baby Savings Day event will include giveaways, goodie bags and appearances from some fan-favorite Cocomelon characters. There will also be sales on baby items and highlights on exclusive deals for the month...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

