Trey Lance injury update: 49ers quarterback carted off with gruesome leg injury [Updated]

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — previously heralded as the future face of the franchise — was carted off the field against the Seahawks. Lance was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, which is an insurance policy San Francisco is now thrilled to have. Jimmy G was floated in trade rumors all offseason, but agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2022 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Bills roll, Raiders stunned

After two weeks of play, there are a pair of 2021 division champions still looking for their first victory of the season. A week ago, no team in the AFC South could manage a victory. On Sunday, every team in the AFC North took it on the chin. The surprises continued throughout the league. And there were memorable comebacks in Baltimore and at Las Vegas. Welcome to the second edition of the 2022 NFL Power Rankings.
Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills

In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
MIAMI, FL
Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 3

Week 3 of the fantasy football season is here, and you’re going to want to keep an eye on these matchups to exploit in your lineups this week. Whether you’re playing standard fantasy football or doing daily lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel, matchups are essential in setting your lineup. Fantasy football is unpredictable, but the best thing we can all do is guess.
Eagles DB makes hilarious Justin Jefferson joke after disappearing act

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson had an apt analogy to describe how Darius Slay shut down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Justin Jefferson logged more than 1,400 receiving yards in his rookie season, then more than 1,600 receiving yards in 2021. Needless to say, the Vikings wideout is unaccustomed to being completely shut down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stefon Diggs refuses to buy into the Bills hype just yet

Stefon Diggs isn’t getting his hopes up just yet despite an incredible start to the Buffalo Bills 2022 season. Stefon Diggs has been disappointed before. He took a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 as motivation, opting to stay on the field and observe the Chiefs’ celebration rather than sulking in the locker room. That moment serves as motivation and an aim in what he wants for the Buffalo Bills.
Latest Dane Jackson update sounds overwhelmingly positive for Bills

The Buffalo Bills gave another update on cornerback Dane Jackson Tuesday morning, and it’s overwhelmingly good news. While the Bills were able to come away with a 41-7 win over the Titans on Monday Night Football, there was some level of concern in the locker room postgame due to the status on cornerback Dane Jackson.
Cowboys have surprisingly good injury news on Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture after the season-opener, but he may be back much sooner than anticipated. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture following the Week 1 season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His initial anticipated return timeline was six to eight weeks, but now he could reportedly be back much earlier, potentially even by Week 3, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.
DALLAS, TX
Lincoln Riley has USC focused on finishing games

USC is 3-0 with an average margin of victory of more than 30 points.  But Lincoln Riley is far from satisfied. He wants his USC football team to finish. After the Trojans' 41-28 road win over Stanford, Riley lamented his team's poor play in the second half. USC built a 35-14 halftime lead - ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
KNOXVILLE, TN
