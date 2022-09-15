Read full article on original website
Trey Lance injury update: 49ers quarterback carted off with gruesome leg injury [Updated]
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — previously heralded as the future face of the franchise — was carted off the field against the Seahawks. Lance was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, which is an insurance policy San Francisco is now thrilled to have. Jimmy G was floated in trade rumors all offseason, but agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the 49ers.
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Mike Tomlin’s thoughts on Mitchell Trubisky won’t inspire hope in Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen two miserable games from Mitchell Trubisky. That should be enough evidence to promote Kenny Pickett to start in Week 3. The Steelers made it through Week 1 with Mitchell Trubisky as their quarterback. It wasn’t pretty but they got a victory. In Week 2,...
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
2022 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Bills roll, Raiders stunned
After two weeks of play, there are a pair of 2021 division champions still looking for their first victory of the season. A week ago, no team in the AFC South could manage a victory. On Sunday, every team in the AFC North took it on the chin. The surprises continued throughout the league. And there were memorable comebacks in Baltimore and at Las Vegas. Welcome to the second edition of the 2022 NFL Power Rankings.
Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills
In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 3
Week 3 of the fantasy football season is here, and you’re going to want to keep an eye on these matchups to exploit in your lineups this week. Whether you’re playing standard fantasy football or doing daily lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel, matchups are essential in setting your lineup. Fantasy football is unpredictable, but the best thing we can all do is guess.
Eagles DB makes hilarious Justin Jefferson joke after disappearing act
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson had an apt analogy to describe how Darius Slay shut down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Justin Jefferson logged more than 1,400 receiving yards in his rookie season, then more than 1,600 receiving yards in 2021. Needless to say, the Vikings wideout is unaccustomed to being completely shut down.
Stefon Diggs refuses to buy into the Bills hype just yet
Stefon Diggs isn’t getting his hopes up just yet despite an incredible start to the Buffalo Bills 2022 season. Stefon Diggs has been disappointed before. He took a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 as motivation, opting to stay on the field and observe the Chiefs’ celebration rather than sulking in the locker room. That moment serves as motivation and an aim in what he wants for the Buffalo Bills.
Latest Dane Jackson update sounds overwhelmingly positive for Bills
The Buffalo Bills gave another update on cornerback Dane Jackson Tuesday morning, and it’s overwhelmingly good news. While the Bills were able to come away with a 41-7 win over the Titans on Monday Night Football, there was some level of concern in the locker room postgame due to the status on cornerback Dane Jackson.
Kyler Murray allegedly slapped in face by fan after Raiders-Cardinals game (Video)
Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the face immediately following the Week 2 game against the Raiders. One of the more exciting games of Week 2 was the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray...
Cowboys have surprisingly good injury news on Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture after the season-opener, but he may be back much sooner than anticipated. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hand fracture following the Week 1 season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His initial anticipated return timeline was six to eight weeks, but now he could reportedly be back much earlier, potentially even by Week 3, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.
Lincoln Riley has USC focused on finishing games
USC is 3-0 with an average margin of victory of more than 30 points. But Lincoln Riley is far from satisfied. He wants his USC football team to finish. After the Trojans' 41-28 road win over Stanford, Riley lamented his team's poor play in the second half. USC built a 35-14 halftime lead - ...
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol admittedly frustrated by offensive woes
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol wasn’t happy with the team’s offensive woes, especially as they enter the final stretch of the season. Albert Pujols can and should be excluded from this conversation, of course. St. Louis has scored just once in the past 20 innings of baseball,...
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
Arik Armstead makes concerning accusation against Lions Dan Skipper
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead accused viral Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of using racist language on the field. The story of Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper blew up over the internet this weekend. It’s safe to say it was the feel-good story of Sunday. Skipper, a...
