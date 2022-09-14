Read full article on original website
Retired boxers reunite in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo was the destination last weekend for retired boxers from around the country. They gathered to watch a documentary about the former Kalamazoo Boxing Academy downtown. “Forgotten Fighters” showcases the glory days of the KBA. It catered to both amateurs and pros in the 70’s. It attracted well-known boxers such as Muhammad Ali, Leon Spinks, and Floyd Mayweather Sr. The screening took place at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, which ironically, stands where the gym once stood.
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
See hot rods take over Kalamazoo for national street rod gathering
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Over 1,000 hot rods arrived Friday in Kalamazoo for the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North gathering. An anticipated 2,000 vehicles will be on display to admire and enjoy from Sept. 16-18. Over $50 million worth of cars are expected to take over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St.
Region's largest car show brings thousands of motors to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly 2,000 street rods, muscle cars, custom builds, and specialty vehicles are in Kalamazoo Friday for the region's largest show. The 42nd annual Street Rod National North Truck and Car Show is showcasing cars with value as much as $100,000 each, for a total of over $50 million in attendance, according to event organizers.
Kalamazoo coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Outrage is foaming up on social media over a Kalamazoo coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a local Christian group opposing abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street will donate 20 percent of sales from...
No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Make no bones about it - those are skeletons you see. Skeletons along South Westnedge Avenue have been spotted sunbathing, directing traffic, and breaking ground, catching double takes from passerby. Photos:. Mark Chicuine and Mauren Bergen are the inventors behind the Halloween-themed idea. “We just started...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Sunday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties through Sunday evening.
This AI Bot Wrote A Hilarious Story About Kalamazoo
So I used this website to have it generate a story about Kalamazoo and I can't stop laughing. Enjoy (all AI-Generated text is bold & italicized):. The city of Kalamazoo continues to need donations of water, food, and other items to help those affected by flooding. There are donation bins at Riverview Park, Lippert Park, and Portage Creek. Dozens of homes were forced to be turned into play zones on Saturday, with all the children's toys and bikes donated to the shelters. There is also a bin set up at The Dow Event Center at 1155 S. Division. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If there is one word that could sum up Kalamazoo, it would be resilient.
Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo
We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?. The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
No, Portage West Middle is Not Charging Kids for Screen Time
Parents in Portage were given a bit of a shock when a seemingly legitimate letter detailing funding issues for the school was sent home with students. The letter, from Portage West Middle School, basically said that due to funding issues, children will now be charged $0.25 per hour of screen time during class with, "absolutely no exceptions." It goes on to say that students who did not pay the fee would not be able to participate in classroom activities and would therefore receive a zero. Read more below:
Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in motorcycle crash leaves rehab hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer is back home following a long stint at a rehabilitation facility after he suffered paralysis injuries in a crash. After 47 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Tom Maher was able to return home Thursday, according to the Tommy Maher Strong Facebook group.
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon
The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
Kalamazoo man allegedly breaks into home, waits for woman to return, then rapes her
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported home invasion and rape, but have no suspects or leads. A man broke into a woman's home, waited for her to get ready, go out, and return home before raping her, according to the victim. Home...
German-style beer bar and outdoor eatery prepares to open in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- The Kalamazoo area is known for its wide variety of beer, and a new outdoor biergarten aims to add several new imported tastes to the mix. Steinspark, 2603 E. Milham Ave. in Portage, is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 16. “I’ve always wanted to do something like...
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
Jack-O’-Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids This Fall
Pumpkin spice may already be everywhere, but the first official first day of fall is Sept. 22, and not long after that, we'll be able to enjoy a fun Halloween experience in GR!. Jack-O-'Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids Fall 2022. According to GRKids.com, Jack-O'-Lantern World is coming to Grand...
