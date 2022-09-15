ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Register Citizen

Police: Milford woman assaults several after cutting restaurant line

MILFORD — Local police say a woman assaulted multiple security guards and police officers after attempting to skip the line at a restaurant. Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault after her Sunday arrest.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities […]
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennel#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Superior Court#Eagle K 9 Academy
Register Citizen

Stamford man sentenced to 20 years in home invasion homicide

STAMFORD — A 24-year-old city man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the home invasion killing of a 32-year-old man on the city’s East Side last year. Judge Gary White sentenced Deandre Parsons, 24, to 20 years in accordance with a plea deal state prosecutors and Parson’s lawyer Howard Ehring reached earlier this year.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police investigate gunshot at Shelton firehouse, firefighter suspended

SHELTON — One Pine Rock Park firefighter has been suspended pending results of a police investigation into a gun being fired inside the fire house earlier this month, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said no one was injured in the Sept. 8 incident, and the...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Fired Shelton police officer returns to duty

SHELTON — One of the police officers terminated two years ago is back on the job. Officer John Napoleone — fired in 2020 along with then-Officer Michael McClain and then-Lt. Dave Moore for dereliction of duty, — returned to the Shelton Police Department Monday. Napoleone and McClain...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Middletown police search for missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police issued a silver alert for two missing siblings, a 10-month-old and a 3-year-old, on Tuesday. The 10-month-old boy, Lukas Serkosky, is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2’6″ tall and weighs only 20 lbs. Lukas’ older sister, Sophia Serkosky, is described […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police search for missing teen

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family

CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
CHESHIRE, CT
Register Citizen

Wolcott police: Man thrown 20 feet from motorcycle hospitalized

WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.
WOLCOTT, CT
Register Citizen

New London police: Dirt bike rider wanted for hitting officer

NEW LONDON — Police say an officer was injured in a collision with a dirt bike on Friday. New London police said they were investigating multiple reports of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles “driving erratically” in several areas of the city, including on the 400 block of Colman Street when the male operator of a dirt bike drove toward and struck an officer.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk police investigating death of infant

NORWALK — City police said Sunday they are investigating the death of an infant. Lt. Joseph Dinho, a spokesperson for the Norwalk Police Department, described the probe in an email Sunday evening as an “untimely death” investigation. Dinho said the investigation is ongoing, but offered no further...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver Alert issued for Waterbury teen

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager from Waterbury. Troopers said 17-year-old India Hughes was last seen early Tuesday morning. They described her as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5′3″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy