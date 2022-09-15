Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Woman accused of assaulting security, biting officer at Milford restaurant
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is accused of assaulting security and biting a police officer at a Milford restaurant on Sunday. Police said Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, jumped over the barrier at the Stonebridge restaurant after staff asked her to leave and wait in line. Meckley assaulted...
Register Citizen
Police: Milford woman assaults several after cutting restaurant line
MILFORD — Local police say a woman assaulted multiple security guards and police officers after attempting to skip the line at a restaurant. Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault after her Sunday arrest.
Woman Assaults Workers, Bites Officers After Being Asked To Leave Milford Restaurant, Cops Say
A Connecticut woman is accused of assaulting several employees and police officers after being asked to leave a restaurant. Police in New Haven County were called shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, with reports that a customer had assaulted employees at Milford’s Stonebridge Restaurant, located on Daniel Street.
Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities […]
Register Citizen
Meriden man sentenced to six years in prison for carjacking, shooting involvement
MERIDEN — A local man has been sentenced to a total of six years in prison followed by four years of probation for his role in a carjacking and shooting that occurred on the same day in 2020, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37,...
Register Citizen
Stamford man sentenced to 20 years in home invasion homicide
STAMFORD — A 24-year-old city man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the home invasion killing of a 32-year-old man on the city’s East Side last year. Judge Gary White sentenced Deandre Parsons, 24, to 20 years in accordance with a plea deal state prosecutors and Parson’s lawyer Howard Ehring reached earlier this year.
Register Citizen
Police investigate gunshot at Shelton firehouse, firefighter suspended
SHELTON — One Pine Rock Park firefighter has been suspended pending results of a police investigation into a gun being fired inside the fire house earlier this month, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said no one was injured in the Sept. 8 incident, and the...
Register Citizen
Fired Shelton police officer returns to duty
SHELTON — One of the police officers terminated two years ago is back on the job. Officer John Napoleone — fired in 2020 along with then-Officer Michael McClain and then-Lt. Dave Moore for dereliction of duty, — returned to the Shelton Police Department Monday. Napoleone and McClain...
Farmington officer severely injured in crash returns to work 1 year later
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Farmington police officer who was injured during a chase returned to work Monday — almost exactly one year to the day of the crash that left him unable to walk. Officer James O’Donnell was pinned between the suspect’s stolen vehicle and his own cruiser after responding to a call about […]
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
Middletown police search for missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police issued a silver alert for two missing siblings, a 10-month-old and a 3-year-old, on Tuesday. The 10-month-old boy, Lukas Serkosky, is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2’6″ tall and weighs only 20 lbs. Lukas’ older sister, Sophia Serkosky, is described […]
Register Citizen
Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
Eyewitness News
Bristol police search for missing teen
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
Register Citizen
State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family
CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
Register Citizen
Wolcott police: Man thrown 20 feet from motorcycle hospitalized
WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.
Register Citizen
New London police: Dirt bike rider wanted for hitting officer
NEW LONDON — Police say an officer was injured in a collision with a dirt bike on Friday. New London police said they were investigating multiple reports of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles “driving erratically” in several areas of the city, including on the 400 block of Colman Street when the male operator of a dirt bike drove toward and struck an officer.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
Register Citizen
Norwalk police investigating death of infant
NORWALK — City police said Sunday they are investigating the death of an infant. Lt. Joseph Dinho, a spokesperson for the Norwalk Police Department, described the probe in an email Sunday evening as an “untimely death” investigation. Dinho said the investigation is ongoing, but offered no further...
Eyewitness News
Silver Alert issued for Waterbury teen
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager from Waterbury. Troopers said 17-year-old India Hughes was last seen early Tuesday morning. They described her as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5′3″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was...
Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
