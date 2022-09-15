ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society

We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Town Named One of America's Best Small Towns

There’s something special about a small town. I absolutely love driving across the county, checking out the small towns and villages and are the heart of America. Pennsylvania, of course, has some great ones. It’s simply nice to get away from the busy and hectic nature of the city sometimes and escape to what’s considered “God’s country.” The country simply brings a sense of peace that’s hard to find anywhere else.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pennsylvania's First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Haunted House Named the No. 1 Scariest in America

The leaves are starting to change colors in Pennsylvania, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Pennsylvania has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania driver licenses and ID cards are about to change

Earlier this week, PennDot announced that Pennsylvania driver licenses, ID cards, and REAL ID products will be updated to include new features. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced earlier this week that they would soon be updating the design and security features of Pennsylvania driver licenses and ID cards, including REAL ID products.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offers Free Food Boxes To Seniors

More than three hundred thousand Pennsylvanians may qualify for some free nutritious foods to supplement their diets through the Senior Food Box Program. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Established to help struggling seniors throughout the commonwealth, The Senior Food Box Program reduces the risk of disease and illnesses by providing nutrients that diets may otherwise be lacking. Currently serving over 30,000 Pennsylvanians, the program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), can support 36,218 low-income seniors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

