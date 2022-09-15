Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society
We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
Region targeted for aerial geological survey to map underground mineral deposits
Residents in parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Somerset counties may see a low-flying plane or helicopter carrying a torpedo-like probe in the sky over the next few months. It’s part of a U.S. Geological Survey initiative to map underground rocks that may contain rare earth minerals or pockets of...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Town Named One of America’s Best Small Towns
There’s something special about a small town. I absolutely love driving across the county, checking out the small towns and villages and are the heart of America. Pennsylvania, of course, has some great ones. It’s simply nice to get away from the busy and hectic nature of the city sometimes and escape to what’s considered “God’s country.” The country simply brings a sense of peace that’s hard to find anywhere else.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
Mercury
Christine Flowers: John Fetterman, many women aren’t in your camp
John Fetterman, aspiring to be junior U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, recently held a rally in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Montgomery County isn’t as blue as the city it borders, but it’s also not as red as many regions in the state where Trump signs still line the highways.
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location
One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PhillyBite
The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
Fire at Western Pennsylvania farmhouse kills at least 4 people, officials say
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A family tragedy at a Western Pennsylvania farmhouse. A fire in Delaware Township has claimed the lives of at least four people.Investigators say they are looking for more victims.Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which started Friday morning.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Haunted House Named the No. 1 Scariest in America
The leaves are starting to change colors in Pennsylvania, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Pennsylvania has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
New cannabis dispensary location opens in Pennsylvania
A new Zen Leaf cannabis dispensary recently opened for business in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about the new location. The popular cannabis dispensary chain Zen Leaf has just opened another new location in Pennsylvania this month.
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Pennsylvania driver licenses and ID cards are about to change
Earlier this week, PennDot announced that Pennsylvania driver licenses, ID cards, and REAL ID products will be updated to include new features. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced earlier this week that they would soon be updating the design and security features of Pennsylvania driver licenses and ID cards, including REAL ID products.
Pennsylvania Offers Free Food Boxes To Seniors
More than three hundred thousand Pennsylvanians may qualify for some free nutritious foods to supplement their diets through the Senior Food Box Program. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Established to help struggling seniors throughout the commonwealth, The Senior Food Box Program reduces the risk of disease and illnesses by providing nutrients that diets may otherwise be lacking. Currently serving over 30,000 Pennsylvanians, the program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), can support 36,218 low-income seniors.
