ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

CB Jaydon Hill Inching Closer to Return for Gators

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wqtju_0hwRo6YQ00

Cornerback Jaydon Hill was upgraded on Florida's Week 3 injury report.

Photo: Jaydon Hill; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Although six players, including three starters, were ruled ou t of Florida's Week 3 matchup with the USF Bulls on Wednesday night, the Gators' latest depth chart included a positive note on a contributor that hasn't stepped onto the field for the Gators since 2020.

Fourth-year redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill was listed as questionable on UF's Week 3 injury report, a step in the right direction after being sidelined for the first two games of the 2022 season and his entire 2021 campaign. Hill partook in Florida's spring camp earlier this year, but didn't participate in fall practices.

Head coach Billy Napier foreshadowed Hill's injury status upgrade on Monday, sharing that Hill had begun to practice with the team after his extended absence.

"We’re excited Jaydon Hill has started doing some things in practice this week, anticipate getting him back pretty soon," Napier said. "That room [cornerbacks] there can be a strength for our team."

Hill tore the ACL in his left knee last August, which kept him on the sidelines during the 2021 season after he had proven himself as a contributor the year before. With five starts and 22 appearances under his belt, Hill has tallied 25 tackles and 10 pass breakups during his time with the Gators.

This isn't the first time Hill has made his way back to football following a major injury as he tore the ACL in his right knee during his high school career at Hunstville (Ala.) Bob Jones. According to his teammates, however, the latest wound hasn't hampered Hill's motivation and willingness to strap up the pads again once he has fully recovered.

"That can be hard on everybody. I know it was hard on him," cornerback Jason Marshall Jr . said of Hill on Sept. 7. "I talked to him. But, he keeps his head high, [in] high spirits. When he comes back, you know, he’s going to be ready."

Upon clearance, Hill will embrace competition in what has turned into a deep Gators' cornerbacks room. Marshall and Avery Helm have started for Florida thus far in 2022, with Helm having stepped into Hill's projected starting role a year ago. True freshman Devin Moore and offseason Georgia transfer Jalen Kimber have also manned significant rotational roles over the first two games of the campaign.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Bowens commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators picked up their second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Sunday morning following Saturday’s win over USF. 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens (5-11, 215, North Palm Beach, FL. The Benjamin School) committed to the Gators after visiting Gainesville on Saturday. “I would like to thank...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Devin Moore
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#American Football#College Football#Cornerback Jaydon Hill#The Usf Bulls#Uf#Acl
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Rainbow Springs State Park: Everything You Need To Know To Plan Your Visit

Are you visiting Florida on your vacation and some of the region’s impressive state parks?. If so, you should surely visit Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon, Florida. The state park here has incredible scenery, including shining blue waters, beautiful gardens, hills and valleys, and exquisite waterfalls. The area...
DUNNELLON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
bulletin-news.com

Small Plane Crashes in Central Florida Woods, Killing Two

According to authorities, a tiny aircraft accident in a highly forested region of central Florida claimed the lives of both occupants. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the aircraft crashed late on Saturday in Marion County between the towns of Citra and Orange Springs. Due to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring

The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy