As hot as Monday was, Tuesday is looking even worse. The average high temperature in southeast Nebraska is expected to be 97 this afternoon. The record high temperature in Lincoln is 96 for September 20 and the record high in Omaha is 95. There's a good chance we'll set new record highs today at both locations. While the humidity will not be super high today, it will be humid enough to push our average feels like temperature to 100 degrees. One bit of good news is that there will be a breeze around this afternoon to help out. Look for wind gusts around 20 mph. Sunny skies in the morning with just a few clouds in the afternoon.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO