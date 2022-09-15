Read full article on original website
News On 6
Cold Front Approaching, But Heat Still Lingers
A cold front arrives just in time for the first day of fall. This front moves in tomorrow night and we will feel the impacts on Thursday. Looking for upper 90s and low 100s today. Sunny skies expected with southwest winds. Tomorrow record highs are in jeopardy as well. This...
WATCH: Fire Started By Lightning Strike Burns In NW Oklahoma
Parts of NW Oklahoma experienced some severe weather Saturday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties that brought rain, hail and lightning to the area. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan captured video of a fire that started near Harmon to the west of Vici,...
Green Country Football Player Crowned Homecoming Queen
A Green Country High School Senior wore a crown and a helmet during her school's homecoming football game. Right after Natalie Perry-Hunter was named homecoming queen she headed into the locker room to throw on her football uniform. Natalie is the Porter Pirate's kicker and she went five for five...
Man Accused Of Murder In Alabama Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa's U.S. Marshals Task Force has arrested a murder suspect from Alabama. According to authorities, Lewis Barnett is accused of shooting and killing a man on Sunday, September 11th in Montgomery, Alabama and dumping the victim's body in the marsh. U.S. Marshals and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) arrested Barnett...
OSBI To Host 'Major Crimes Conference' In Catoosa
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's (OSBI) Major Crimes Conference begins on Monday morning. The conference, which runs from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22, will take place at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa. Presenters at the conference will cover topics like social media search warrants, cellular analysis,...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Rolls Out First Responder Wellness Division
A new program is paving the way for first responders to receive mental health counseling whenever they want. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers now have access to six free counseling sessions a year. They said it's all part of a new groundbreaking program called the Oklahoma First Responder Wellness Division.
League Of Women Voters Of Oklahoma Holds 'Grab Your Future By The Ballot' Campaign
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma is encouraging young people to register. The group is holding the 'Grab Your Future by the Ballot' campaign, meant to motivate and empower young adults to register and show up at the polls. The group says...
Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Holds Weigh-Off
Farmers got to show off some extreme gardening skills this weekend in northern Vermont. The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held its annual weigh-off on Saturday. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. The champion came in a 2,359.5 pounds.
HIV At-Home Test Kits Available For All Oklahoma Residents
Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Services at the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) are offering free at-home HIV test kits for all Oklahomans. In 2019, the Trump administration began the Ending the HIV Epidemic Program in the U.S. (EHE), with the goal to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by 2030.
Here's A List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Set To Close So Far
Bed Bath & Beyond shares continue to slump on news that the retailer is closing stores nationwide. The stock fell nearly 1% on Monday to $7.95, down sharply from $15 at the beginning of the year. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 of its roughly...
