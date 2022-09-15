Read full article on original website
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Chesapeake Beach, MD
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | Opinion
Wild Orchid Media
Washington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for Illinois
Tom Handy
Texas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President Harris
Tom Handy
Texas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.
Terry Mansfield
Washington, DC
Inside Nova
Fairfax students named National Merit Semifinalists
Two hundred thirty-seven students from 18 Fairfax County’s public schools are among the semifinalists named by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,500 National Merit Scholarship awards worth nearly $28 million, to be awarded in spring 2023. Semifinalists advance to finalist standing in...
Inside Nova
Legal challenges likely against new Virginia policies on transgender students
Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker tells WTOP she expects legal challenges will be filed soon to challenge new state Department of Education policies that would dramatically change the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this,” said Del. Danica Roem, a...
Inside Nova
Higher assessments fuel car-tax questions in Arlington
When it comes to the soon-to-be-due annual Arlington car-tax bills, a lot of county residents are royally P.O.’d. And that visceral reaction to the tax bills has meant more work for the staffs of the county’s treasurer and commissioner of revenue offices, which have been on the front line fielding complaints even though they can hardly be termed responsible for the big run-up in vehicle values that, despite efforts by County Board members to help, has meant higher tax bills even for aging vehicles.
Inside Nova
Potomac School opens year with salute to outstanding educators
The Potomac School began the 2022-23 academic year on Sept. 7 with a record 1,069 K-12 students enrolled, and two days later paid tribute to two educators who have changed the lives of many students. A highlight of the school’s annual Opening Assembly, held Sept. 9, was the presentation of...
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
Inside Nova
Culpeper Town Council approves pool agreements
Culpeper Town Council approved two agreements with Culpeper County, concerning both contribution and operation costs of a public pool during a meeting Sept. 13. “I don’t feel like the deal is fair but, at the same time, it’s what we need to do to have the pool,” said Councilman Travis Brown.
Inside Nova
In N.Va., fewer sellers getting 100% of listing price
As home-sellers continue trying to gauge how much buyers will pay, fewer across the region are seeing contracts come in higher than listing price. None of the six major jurisdictions in the Northern Virginia suburbs saw an average sales price of 100 percent or more of listing price in August, and five of them saw declines in the percentage received compared to a year ago.
Inside Nova
Amazon tops 5,000-employee mark for HQ2, plans continued growth in Prince William
Amazon has hired over 5,000 employees assigned to its HQ2 in Arlington and is on track to fulfill its pledge to create 25,000 corporate jobs there, according to Patrick Phillippi, a senior manager for community engagement for the company. Speaking Sept. 14 to the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, Phillippi...
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
Inside Nova
Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown
All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: A modest proposal to reduce our taxes
Here’s a way to increase revenue for Prince William County’s government and school system without raising taxes on businesses and our property and requiring no changes to the strategic or comprehensive plan. This does not involve creating new “economic opportunities,” such as data centers, shopping centers, new homes...
Inside Nova
Virginia's first Spirits Expo held in Culpeper on Saturday
The Virginia Distiller’s Association and River City Festivals announced the first Virginia Spirits Expo will take place from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 24th at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. This inaugural event will feature 18 award winning Virginia distilleries for attendees to visit with, learn about and sample from....
Inside Nova
President of Fair Oaks volunteer fire company honored
Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company (FOVFR) president Jonathan Wood on Sept. 13 received a special Lifetime Achievement Award for 50 years of consecutive, operational service during the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Awards at the Fairfax County Government Center. Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D),...
Inside Nova
'Shopping cart killer' suspect indicted in two Virginia deaths
A grand jury has indicted “shopping cart killer” suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson on five felony counts, including a new charge in connection with the 2021 deaths of two women in the Harrisonburg area. On Monday, Robinson appeared by video from jail after the Rockingham County grand jury indicted...
Inside Nova
Zoning panel still has concerns about proposed skating rink in Mosaic area
The Fairfax County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Sept. 14 again deferred its decision on a proposal to allow temporary roller- and ice-skating rinks in Merrifield’s Mosaic District so the applicant could get more input from nearby businesses and residents. The BZA on July 13 deferred decision on...
Inside Nova
Haymarket approves real estate tax refunds
Haymarket residents will receive a refund on their real estate taxes just in time for the holiday season. At a recent meeting, the Haymarket Town Council voted to use a budget surplus to provide real estate tax refunds. The town wrapped up fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, with a...
Inside Nova
Pickleball event to raise awareness of Shepherd's Center
The Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia will host a pickleball mixer and happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake House, 11450 Baron Cameron Ave. in Reston. The event will include friendly games of pickleball, plus live entertainment, appetizers and refreshments. The event...
Inside Nova
Manassas man pleads guilty in ABC limited-availability liquor scheme
A Manassas man pleaded guilty Monday to computer trespass in his former job with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. Edgar Smith Garcia, 28, of Manassas, was sentenced to two years in prison, with the sentence suspended for five years on the condition of good behavior. Additionally, Garcia must pay a $600 fine and is banned from all Virginia ABC property. Three other charges for embezzlement, conspiracy to embezzle and conspiracy computer trespass were dropped as part of the plea agreement, the ABC said in a news release.
Inside Nova
InFive: Plane lands on I-66, new medical center opens and a warm day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Kaiser Permanente opens a new state-of-the-art medical center today at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. A small aircraft made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 near Front Royal Saturday morning -- and it was captured on video by stunned motorists.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: A new home for shelter pets in Prince William County
The long-awaited new Prince William County Animal Shelter celebrated its grand opening Saturday with a ribbon cutting and more than 40 pets finding their forever homes. The $16.7 million project replaces the old shelter on Bristow Road built in 1975. The old building was 6,646 square feet and not up to state standards. The new facility, on the same property, is more than 25,000 square feet.
