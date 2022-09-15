Read full article on original website
Related
Zetly’s ‘Sport Metaverse’ gives fans an all-in-one bonding experience with their favorite teams
Blockchain sports fandom firm Zetly is piloting a project called “Sport Metaverse.” It harnesses the power of VR/AR and tokenized assets on the BSV blockchain to create a richer connection between fans and their favorite teams. Sport Metaverse sees Zetly partnering with BSV blockchain VR/AR specialists Transmira, as...
Introducing Vaionex Gaming: BSV blockchain’s integration with Counter-Strike
Vaionex Corporation recently introduced “Vaionex Gaming” to the world, kicking off with their demos on relysia.com/demo where they launched “Tower Blocks” and “Aviator” earlier this year. The Aviator alone created over 2.8 million transactions the day it was released, underscoring just how high the demand has become for blockchain-integrated gaming and the importance of using a blockchain that can scale.
