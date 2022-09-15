Vaionex Corporation recently introduced “Vaionex Gaming” to the world, kicking off with their demos on relysia.com/demo where they launched “Tower Blocks” and “Aviator” earlier this year. The Aviator alone created over 2.8 million transactions the day it was released, underscoring just how high the demand has become for blockchain-integrated gaming and the importance of using a blockchain that can scale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO