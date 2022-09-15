Read full article on original website
The Ohio State School Board of Education is considering a vote on two resolutions that deal with free meal programs for students. One would oppose the proposed federal anti-discrimination policies that protect sexual orientation and gender identity, and the other would call for the expansion of free meal programs to all students in Ohio.
