Ann Arbor, MI

Presenting the spreads for Big Ten matchups in week four

Week four of the college football season is right around the corner, meaning that more Big Ten teams will be getting into the swing of conference play. Maryland will be one of eight Big Ten teams gearing up for its first league game of the year. The Terps aced their nonconference slate and are off to a 3-0 start. SMU gave Maryland a big-time scare, as the Mustangs had the lead entering the fourth quarter. However, Maryland stymied the SMU offense with timely defensive plays to the tune of only seven second-half points for the Mustangs.
Big Ten weekend review: week three

Maryland football closed out Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium with a statement win. The Terps dominated SMU in the second half to earn an impressive 34-27 victory. Maryland freshman running back Roman Hemby continued his strong start with 16 carries for 213 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. Junior defensive back Beau Brade’s second-quarter interception seemingly provided a jolt of confidence for the Terps to carry out of halftime.
testudotimes.com

Game thread: Maryland football vs. SMU

Maryland football seeks to finish off the sweep of its nonconference schedule against SMU. With a victory, the Terps would be 3-0 heading into their first Big Ten matchup of the year at Michigan. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please...
