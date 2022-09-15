Read full article on original website
Presenting the spreads for Big Ten matchups in week four
Week four of the college football season is right around the corner, meaning that more Big Ten teams will be getting into the swing of conference play. Maryland will be one of eight Big Ten teams gearing up for its first league game of the year. The Terps aced their nonconference slate and are off to a 3-0 start. SMU gave Maryland a big-time scare, as the Mustangs had the lead entering the fourth quarter. However, Maryland stymied the SMU offense with timely defensive plays to the tune of only seven second-half points for the Mustangs.
MM 9.19: Former Terp Alyssa Thomas records back-to-back triple-doubles in WNBA Finals
Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas finished her outstanding 2022 WNBA campaign on a dominant note, recording back-to-back triple-doubles in the WNBA Finals for the Connecticut Sun against the Las Vegas Aces. In game three of the series, Thomas made history with the first triple-double in WNBA Finals...
Big Ten weekend review: week three
Maryland football closed out Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium with a statement win. The Terps dominated SMU in the second half to earn an impressive 34-27 victory. Maryland freshman running back Roman Hemby continued his strong start with 16 carries for 213 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. Junior defensive back Beau Brade’s second-quarter interception seemingly provided a jolt of confidence for the Terps to carry out of halftime.
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its hard-fought win over SMU
In its final nonconference game of the 2022 season, Maryland football held off SMU for a 34-27 victory. The Mustangs presented a much greater challenge than either of the Terps’ first two opponents this season, and the game was close until the final seconds, but Maryland moved to 3-0 ahead of the beginning of Big Ten play.
Behind its defense’s second-half performance, Maryland football escapes SMU, 34-27
On a critical fourth down from the 9-yard line with less than three minutes remaining, everybody in the soon-to-be-renamed Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium knew where the ball was going. SMU’s sensational senior wide receiver Rashee Rice — who had a whopping 11 receptions for 193 yards — lined...
Game thread: Maryland football vs. SMU
Maryland football seeks to finish off the sweep of its nonconference schedule against SMU. With a victory, the Terps would be 3-0 heading into their first Big Ten matchup of the year at Michigan. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please...
