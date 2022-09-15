ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Related
Agriculture Online

USDA projects smaller harvest and tighter supplies for 2022

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.219 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.180 billion bushels but a far cry from USDA's August estimate of 1.388 billion bushels.
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

What Farmers Really Want From the 2023 Farm Bill

One of the most important pieces of legislation for farmers and ranchers across the US is the Farm Bill, an omnibus document that covers a wide range of programs—from food access to training and education for growers. The previous farm bill, signed into law in 2018, expires next year. As such, a new bill will have to be enacted in 2023. But before President Biden can sign off, various components of the bill—and all of its moving parts—will be proposed, debated and fine-tuned by Congress.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybean conditions drop by 1%

The USDA released its 25th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 18, 87% of corn has reached the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Texas Business
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Nevada, TX
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer

Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranchers#Wheat#Fruit#Strawberry#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#American
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
HEALTH
Thrillist

Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
97.1 FM Talk

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy