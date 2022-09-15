Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
USDA projects smaller harvest and tighter supplies for 2022
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.219 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.180 billion bushels but a far cry from USDA's August estimate of 1.388 billion bushels.
modernfarmer.com
What Farmers Really Want From the 2023 Farm Bill
One of the most important pieces of legislation for farmers and ranchers across the US is the Farm Bill, an omnibus document that covers a wide range of programs—from food access to training and education for growers. The previous farm bill, signed into law in 2018, expires next year. As such, a new bill will have to be enacted in 2023. But before President Biden can sign off, various components of the bill—and all of its moving parts—will be proposed, debated and fine-tuned by Congress.
Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told
WASHINGTON — Farmers and academics at a Wednesday hearing stressed the need for members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to support regenerative agriculture farming practices in the upcoming farm bill to protect topsoil. U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair David Scott said he held the hearing to discuss ways...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean conditions drop by 1%
The USDA released its 25th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 18, 87% of corn has reached the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock.
What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer
Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, emergency allotments provide $95 or more in additional funds each month up to the maximum benefit amount. Food Stamps Schedule:...
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
Thrillist
Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States
In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M
When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Comments / 3