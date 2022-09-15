One of the most important pieces of legislation for farmers and ranchers across the US is the Farm Bill, an omnibus document that covers a wide range of programs—from food access to training and education for growers. The previous farm bill, signed into law in 2018, expires next year. As such, a new bill will have to be enacted in 2023. But before President Biden can sign off, various components of the bill—and all of its moving parts—will be proposed, debated and fine-tuned by Congress.

