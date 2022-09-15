ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Daily Voice

HS Principals Put Football Teams In Penalty Box After Fright Night Lights Melee In Maryland

The game will not go on for a pair of high school football teams in Maryland after a benches-clearing brawl broke out late in Friday night’s game. Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith sent out a joint letter on Saturday, Sept. 17 announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended amid the investigation into the violent fight.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Inside Nova

Yorktown cross country teams finish third

The Yorktown High School girls and boys cross country teams each placed third at the Sept. 17 Escape the Rock Invitational meet at Rock Ridge High in Ashburn. The boys were led by individual race winning Jack Levine on the 5K course in 16:45. Roman Steis finished sixth for the boys in 17:22. Mason Wolverton was 27th (18:19), Reid Dalley 28th (18:20) and Theo Wargo 54th (19:10) to round out the team’s top five runners.
YORKTOWN, VA
Inside Nova

'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Flint Hill School student scores perfect 1600 on SAT

Stephen Kennedy, a senior at Flint Hill School in Oakton, recently learned he had received a perfect 1600 score on the SAT he took at the school in late August. “I worked pretty hard to achieve a score that I wanted,” said Kennedy, who recently turned 18. “I’d taken it a few times before and had always been pretty strong in math. I really wanted to focus on English, writing and grammar.”
OAKTON, VA
Inside Nova

Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown

All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Semi vs. moped in Stafford. No serious injuries

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a moped rider was fortunate to escape serious injury after an accident last night with a semi-truck. On September 18th at 11:13 p.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen responded to an accident in the 1400 block of Warrenton Road. She arrived to find a southbound 2019 Mack Truck had struck the rear of a southbound 2022 Honda Moped. The moped became stuck in the bumper of the truck.
STAFFORD, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia's first Spirits Expo held in Culpeper on Saturday

The Virginia Distiller’s Association and River City Festivals announced the first Virginia Spirits Expo will take place from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 24th at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. This inaugural event will feature 18 award winning Virginia distilleries for attendees to visit with, learn about and sample from....
CULPEPER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Inside Nova

Langley golfers continue long winning streak

With a final 6-0 Liberty District record, the Langley Saxons finished first in the regular season standings and now begin postseason play as the defending champion of the league’s 36-hole tournament. Langley (7-0 overall) won its final two district matches with an 8-under par, nine-hole score of 132 over...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School opens year with salute to outstanding educators

The Potomac School began the 2022-23 academic year on Sept. 7 with a record 1,069 K-12 students enrolled, and two days later paid tribute to two educators who have changed the lives of many students. A highlight of the school’s annual Opening Assembly, held Sept. 9, was the presentation of...
POTOMAC, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Loudoun teen found

Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
