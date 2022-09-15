Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into massive fight at Montgomery County high school football game
The football programs at Gaithersburg and Northwest High Schools have been temporarily suspended as police investigate a massive fight that broke out at a football game between the two schools on Friday. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports on the latest.
HS Principals Put Football Teams In Penalty Box After Fright Night Lights Melee In Maryland
The game will not go on for a pair of high school football teams in Maryland after a benches-clearing brawl broke out late in Friday night’s game. Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith sent out a joint letter on Saturday, Sept. 17 announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended amid the investigation into the violent fight.
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite the ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. On Monday, 7News reporter Heather Graf confirmed that Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job...
Inside Nova
Yorktown cross country teams finish third
The Yorktown High School girls and boys cross country teams each placed third at the Sept. 17 Escape the Rock Invitational meet at Rock Ridge High in Ashburn. The boys were led by individual race winning Jack Levine on the 5K course in 16:45. Roman Steis finished sixth for the boys in 17:22. Mason Wolverton was 27th (18:19), Reid Dalley 28th (18:20) and Theo Wargo 54th (19:10) to round out the team’s top five runners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
Football operations temporarily suspended at Gaithersburg, Northwest high schools after large fight during game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) suspended football operations temporarily at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after a fight broke out on the field between players. On Sept. 16, a fight erupted during a football game at Gaithersburg High School, located on Education Boulevard, at around...
Inside Nova
Flint Hill School student scores perfect 1600 on SAT
Stephen Kennedy, a senior at Flint Hill School in Oakton, recently learned he had received a perfect 1600 score on the SAT he took at the school in late August. “I worked pretty hard to achieve a score that I wanted,” said Kennedy, who recently turned 18. “I’d taken it a few times before and had always been pretty strong in math. I really wanted to focus on English, writing and grammar.”
Inside Nova
Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown
All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
RELATED PEOPLE
fredericksburg.today
Semi vs. moped in Stafford. No serious injuries
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a moped rider was fortunate to escape serious injury after an accident last night with a semi-truck. On September 18th at 11:13 p.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen responded to an accident in the 1400 block of Warrenton Road. She arrived to find a southbound 2019 Mack Truck had struck the rear of a southbound 2022 Honda Moped. The moped became stuck in the bumper of the truck.
Inside Nova
Virginia's first Spirits Expo held in Culpeper on Saturday
The Virginia Distiller’s Association and River City Festivals announced the first Virginia Spirits Expo will take place from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 24th at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. This inaugural event will feature 18 award winning Virginia distilleries for attendees to visit with, learn about and sample from....
royalexaminer.com
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Daughter of Spotsylvania superintendent candidate Mark Taylor says he is 'beyond under-qualified'
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Another school board meeting in Spotsylvania County turned to fight between factions Friday night. The board held an emergency meeting to discuss a contract offer for Mark Taylor to be the division's new superintendent despite the fact he has never worked in education. After a nearly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Langley golfers continue long winning streak
With a final 6-0 Liberty District record, the Langley Saxons finished first in the regular season standings and now begin postseason play as the defending champion of the league’s 36-hole tournament. Langley (7-0 overall) won its final two district matches with an 8-under par, nine-hole score of 132 over...
Inside Nova
Potomac School opens year with salute to outstanding educators
The Potomac School began the 2022-23 academic year on Sept. 7 with a record 1,069 K-12 students enrolled, and two days later paid tribute to two educators who have changed the lives of many students. A highlight of the school’s annual Opening Assembly, held Sept. 9, was the presentation of...
WJLA
Neighbors watched Dumfries school bus 'drag and run over' parent, residents want answers
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — "The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don't want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either," Chad Mock told 7News. Mock is referring to the driver...
Missing Loudoun teen found
Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dbknews.com
Mike Locksley asked fans to show up, and they did. The team rewarded them with a win.
Fans celebrate during Maryland football’s 34-27 win over SMU on Sept. 17, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Coach Mike Locksley begged, pleaded and hoped Maryland football’s fans would show up for all four quarters in his team’s Saturday night home bout against SMU, he said during his Tuesday press conference.
UPDATE: Traffic cleared on I-95 North in Stafford
According to 511Virginia, a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 134.5, just past the Warrenton Road exit, in Stafford County has closed the left lane and left shoulder of I-95 North.
Police looking for men suspected of fraud in Ashland, Colonial Heights, Spotsylvania
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating two men they say are responsible for incidents of fraud in the cities of Ashland and Colonial Heights as well as Spotsylvania County.
Police: Two men attacked by strangers in Woodbridge
The two men reported being near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Botts Avenue when they were approached by an unknown group of men who assaulted them without warning. One of the victims temporarily lost consciousness during the attack and the other was stabbed.
Comments / 0