FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed
There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Donta Roberts sentenced, 20 years prison in Milwaukee fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Donta Roberts on Thursday, Sept. 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man in Milwaukee in November 2021. A Milwaukee County jury found Roberts, 20, guilty in July of first-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near Comstock and Bow
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was shot Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 near Comstock and Bow. Police said shots were fired shortly after 1 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
WISN
Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
Argument leads to double shooting near 61st and Keefe, 2 arrested
Two Milwaukee men were arrested following a double shooting near 61st and Keefe on Monday. Milwaukee police say two men shot each other following an argument around 1:10 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Department of Public Works' employee was robbed at gunpoint near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. A 16-year-old was arrested, and police are looking for more people involved in the attack caught on camera. Police said around 7 a.m., the DPW worker was robbed at...
Stabbing near 27th and Highland, 2 people injured
An argument between a man and a woman escalated into a stabbing, leaving the man in serious condition in the hospital on Monday, Milwaukee police say.
whby.com
Oshkosh man involved in Fond du Lac drug bust
FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Fond du Lac traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Oshkosh man on drug charges. Fond du Lac Police say they tried to pull over the 32-year old man along South Main Street around 1:35 Friday afternoon when he took off on foot. While...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man flees traffic stop, discards over 50 grams of crack cocaine
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested after fleeing authorities from Fond du Lac during a routine traffic stop. On September 16 around 1:30 p.m., an officer with the Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Main Street and Sheboygan Street.
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman facing up to 30 years in prison after crash in Burlington
RACINE COUNTY — A 42-year-old Kenosha woman faces three felony charges of second-degree recklessly encroaching safety after a crash just before midnight Friday in the town of Burlington. Valorie Gruber, 6730 14th Ave., made her initial appearance Monday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court and is free on a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha south side shooting; single victim shot multiple times
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say one person suffered multiple gunshot wounds after an incident on Sheridan Road near 90th Street early Sunday, Sept 18. The shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday. Police say they have nobody in custody. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Center homicide; Milwaukee police investigate death of man
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of an adult male near 38th and Center on Monday morning, Sept 19. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene – and have indicated an autopsy on the victim will be conducted Tuesday. This is a developing story.
17-year-old killed in shooting near 71st and Hampton
A 17-year-old teen died after being shot near 71st and Hampton Sunday morning, Milwaukee police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicides, 16-year-old, man killed
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning. On Monday afternoon, police said a man was shot to death near 17th and Clarke.
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
