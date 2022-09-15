Read full article on original website
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
coolcleveland.com
Grog Shop Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Four Powerhouse Shows
One of Cleveland’s premiere rock & roll nightclubs is turning 30 (!) this week. It was opened by three friends in their 20s at the dawn of the ’90s, an explosive, expansive era for indie rock, hosting an eclectic array of such bands from all the “next Seattles” across the country (as well as actual Seattle bands such as Love Battery and 7 Year Bitch.) All the hot local bands played there as well, from pop rockers such as World in a Room, Jehova Waitresses and Odd Girl Out to headbangers such as Mushroomhead.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland
The popular event that combines music with a live brass band, Gumbo Dance Party, held its first party in a few months. This one took place at the Museum of Contemporary Art and featured an array of guest DJs to go along with its in-house team. Here's what we saw.
Ohio pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
coolcleveland.com
Slovenian Sausage Fest Crowns “King of Klobasa”
On Wednesday September 14, the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame held one of its signature event at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland its 18th Annual Slovenian Sausage Festival. The event is a combination all-day polka party and a contest to vote on the “King of Klobasa” — the best Slovenian sausage from a variety of local sausage makers — who gets to be the official sausage supplier for the Polka Hall of Fame’s three-day Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.
coolcleveland.com
Enjoy a Dose of Euclid Beach Park Nostalgia at the Park’s Former Site
Sun 9/25 @ 1-5PM Euclid Beach Park is mostly a legend today, a historical curiosity. Since it closed following the 1969 season, you’d have to be in your 60s to feel first-hand nostalgia for the slow-paced, old-fashioned park, put out of business by bigger, flashier offerings at places like Cedar Point.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Nighttown Nights’ coming to RED Pinecrest
As construction continues on Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, the owners will begin to offer “Nighttown Nights,” beginning Sept. 28. On select Wednesdays, Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray and his culinary team will be previewing menu items from the new Nighttown menu at RED Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave., Suite 130 in the Orange mixed-use development. Different items will be featured each week.
coolcleveland.com
After Three Years, Grape JAMboree Returns to Downtown Geneva
Yet another festival returns to the calendar after two dark years, and it’s one of the biggest in the Geneva/Ashtabula County area: the 57th annual Grape JAMboree, celebrating the area’s prominence in grape-growing and wine-making. For two days, tens of thousands of people gather in downtown Geneva for...
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
Cleveland Jewish News
The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls
The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors
Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
clevelandmagazine.com
Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos
The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
Cleveland Scene
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Crocker Park Wine Festival
The Crocker Park Wine Festival is an annual late summer festival that features hundreds of wines over the course of two days. Here's what we saw.
Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
Michael Heaton, The Plain Dealer’s ‘Minister of Culture’, dies at 66
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michael Heaton, known to Plain Dealer readers as the “Minister of Culture,” has died. Heaton, 66, died at home Sunday, according to a Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s report. No cause of death was given. Heaton was a longtime fixture at The Plain Dealer,...
Michael Heaton, Cleveland’s ‘Minister of Culture,’ has died
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Weekend Fun In Middlefield
Honey Bee Festival! John’s Country Nursery is located on Old State Road in Middlefield. Airport community day! The Geauga County Airport is located on Old State Road in Middlefield.
Cleveland Wing Week returns with these 40+ Northeast Ohio restaurants serving up special deals
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 16, 2022. There is no better combination than wings and football during the fall. Wing lovers can get a special deal when Cleveland Wing Week returns!. The food-filled event takes place from Sept. 26 to Oct....
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
