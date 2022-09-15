One of Cleveland’s premiere rock & roll nightclubs is turning 30 (!) this week. It was opened by three friends in their 20s at the dawn of the ’90s, an explosive, expansive era for indie rock, hosting an eclectic array of such bands from all the “next Seattles” across the country (as well as actual Seattle bands such as Love Battery and 7 Year Bitch.) All the hot local bands played there as well, from pop rockers such as World in a Room, Jehova Waitresses and Odd Girl Out to headbangers such as Mushroomhead.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO