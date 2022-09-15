ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

coolcleveland.com

Grog Shop Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Four Powerhouse Shows

One of Cleveland’s premiere rock & roll nightclubs is turning 30 (!) this week. It was opened by three friends in their 20s at the dawn of the ’90s, an explosive, expansive era for indie rock, hosting an eclectic array of such bands from all the “next Seattles” across the country (as well as actual Seattle bands such as Love Battery and 7 Year Bitch.) All the hot local bands played there as well, from pop rockers such as World in a Room, Jehova Waitresses and Odd Girl Out to headbangers such as Mushroomhead.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland

The popular event that combines music with a live brass band, Gumbo Dance Party, held its first party in a few months. This one took place at the Museum of Contemporary Art and featured an array of guest DJs to go along with its in-house team. Here's what we saw.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Slovenian Sausage Fest Crowns “King of Klobasa”

On Wednesday September 14, the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame held one of its signature event at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland its 18th Annual Slovenian Sausage Festival. The event is a combination all-day polka party and a contest to vote on the “King of Klobasa” — the best Slovenian sausage from a variety of local sausage makers — who gets to be the official sausage supplier for the Polka Hall of Fame’s three-day Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.
KIRTLAND, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
coolcleveland.com

Enjoy a Dose of Euclid Beach Park Nostalgia at the Park’s Former Site

Sun 9/25 @ 1-5PM Euclid Beach Park is mostly a legend today, a historical curiosity. Since it closed following the 1969 season, you’d have to be in your 60s to feel first-hand nostalgia for the slow-paced, old-fashioned park, put out of business by bigger, flashier offerings at places like Cedar Point.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Nighttown Nights’ coming to RED Pinecrest

As construction continues on Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, the owners will begin to offer “Nighttown Nights,” beginning Sept. 28. On select Wednesdays, Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray and his culinary team will be previewing menu items from the new Nighttown menu at RED Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave., Suite 130 in the Orange mixed-use development. Different items will be featured each week.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

After Three Years, Grape JAMboree Returns to Downtown Geneva

Yet another festival returns to the calendar after two dark years, and it’s one of the biggest in the Geneva/Ashtabula County area: the 57th annual Grape JAMboree, celebrating the area’s prominence in grape-growing and wine-making. For two days, tens of thousands of people gather in downtown Geneva for...
GENEVA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News

The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls

The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors

Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos

The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
AURORA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weekend Fun In Middlefield

Honey Bee Festival! John’s Country Nursery is located on Old State Road in Middlefield. Airport community day! The Geauga County Airport is located on Old State Road in Middlefield.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
OHIO STATE

