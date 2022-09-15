Read full article on original website
DroneFOX: Jefferson County
A morning fog cascade over Jefferson County, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX.
Train derails in Clinton County, Illinois
The cleanup is underway after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clinton County, Illinois Monday morning.
Free flu shots for STL locals 6 months or older
The new flu vaccine is available now at pharmacies and hospitals like BJC.
Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast
Learn about infrastructure and STEAM at the Community Vehicle Fair this weekend
ST. LOUIS – Kids can learn about infrastructure and STEAM at the Community Vehicle Fair on Saturday. The event by First Congregational Church of Webster Groves offers fellowship to families from all over the area, while letting kids touch the big rigs they love. Community Vehicle Fair. First Congregational...
iKarateclub.com teaches how to defend against an attacker using knives or clubs
ST. LOUIS – It’s all about space between you and an attacker, who may have a club or knife. Owner of iKarateclub.com, Ali Moseia, taught us about how to space ourselves from an attacker and then use what’s available to defend ourselves and get out unharmed.
What Are You Doing About It? Light the Night Walk, Electronics Recycling Drive, Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The Lymphoma & Lakemia Society estimates one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer every three minutes. The organization will raise money for research and awareness of support options.
SSM Health and STL Food Bank host Drive-Thru Food Fair
SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need.
Possible record-setting heat Tuesday, low to mid 80s by weekend
ST. LOUIS – Warm and humid Tuesday morning. It’s going to be mostly sunny, hot, and humid again in the afternoon with temperature highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values around 100, and we may tie the record of 97. It won’t be as hot on Wednesday, as a cold front will move on Wednesday night. Some showers and storms are expected through early Thursday.
The Ferguson-Florissant School District's job fair is Saturday
The Ferguson-Florissant School District is holding a job fair this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at STEAM Academy Middle School on Dunn Road. If hired, new full-time employees can earn a $500 sign on bonus. There is a $250 bonus for part-time employees.
5 fall splurges everyone needs in their closet
ST. LOUIS – We are going for the classic look; think quality rather than over-the-top trendy. West County Center stylist, Sean Phillips, has the top five items everyone must have in their closet. They’re items that have a long life because they are quality and can be mixed with more trendy pieces.
Northside Community Housing, Inc. celebrates 45 years of business
ST. LOUIS – North St. Louis celebrates 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc. NCHISTL now offers several affordable-rate rental units and for-sale homes. The group works to make affordable housing safe and attractive for underserved and predominantly Black north St. Louis neighborhoods. The group recently held The Northside Trap Run, to raise money for the organization’s efforts.
Hot and humid Monday, low 80s by weekend
ST. LOUIS – A partly cloudy, warm, and humid start Monday morning. Showers and storms northeast of St. Louis will continue to push off to the southeast. It’s going to be a mostly sunny, hot, and humid afternoon with temperature highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 100. The summer heat will continue Tuesday, and we may tie a record of 97. It will not be as hot on Wednesday.
Beck & Lenox are experts at knowing all the benefits for veterans
ST. LOUIS – They served our country, and now it’s time for them to get all the benefits coming to them and their family. The lawyers at Beck & Lenox are experts in estate planning and elder law. That includes knowing about benefits for veterans. Schedule a free 15-minute phone call to discuss your needs and concerns.
BJC HealthCare celebrates 10 years of care for older patients
ST. LOUIS – BJC HealthCare celebrates 10 years of being an accountable care organization for older patients. The designation is the result of new standards set by the passage of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The program helps the hospital group offer more consistent and timely care to older patients.
Gateway Arch lights set to go dark due to bird migration
The Gateway Arch will go dark for the next two weeks.
Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy is the place to treat peripheral arterial disease
ST. LOUIS – This month is Peripheral Arterial Disease Month. Many do not know what this disease is and how dangerous it can be. Peripheral arterial disease is a narrowing of the arteries. It’s most common in the legs and also the arms. The medical experts at the Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy see this condition all the time. They know how to spot it, and they have all the latest ways to treat it. Make an appointment Monday, it’s not something to wait on and can be serious.
Coming in hot – it’s comedian Brandon “Hot Sauce” Glover
ST. LOUIS – Let’s just say it – Brandon “Hot Sauce” Glover is just outright funny. He’s back in the STL with his Taking the Gloves Off show at The Grandel in Midtown. Catch him September 24 for two performances at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Hear more from this talented St. Louisan.
Tim’s Travels: It’s Pure Heat in our kitchen
ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is known to blow stuff up and start fires. Monday afternoon he brought the heat with the owner of Pure Heat Gourmet Sauce. This sauce is a little spicy, a little sweet, and perfect for any type of dish you can think to put it on.
