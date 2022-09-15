ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia issues new guidelines that roll back transgender student rights

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration on Friday night released policies that roll back LGBTQ students’ rights in Virginia schools. The “2022 Model Policies” will require that students use facilities and programs that “match the sex they were assigned at birth,” and require parental permission to change their names and genders at school.
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
InFive: Plane lands on I-66, new medical center opens and a warm day ahead

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Kaiser Permanente opens a new state-of-the-art medical center today at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. A small aircraft made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 near Front Royal Saturday morning -- and it was captured on video by stunned motorists.
