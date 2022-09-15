Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
'Shopping cart killer' suspect indicted in two Virginia deaths
A grand jury has indicted “shopping cart killer” suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson on five felony counts, including a new charge in connection with the 2021 deaths of two women in the Harrisonburg area. On Monday, Robinson appeared by video from jail after the Rockingham County grand jury indicted...
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
Inside Nova
Virginia's first Spirits Expo held in Culpeper on Saturday
The Virginia Distiller’s Association and River City Festivals announced the first Virginia Spirits Expo will take place from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 24th at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. This inaugural event will feature 18 award winning Virginia distilleries for attendees to visit with, learn about and sample from....
Inside Nova
Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown
All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
Inside Nova
McLean's Yarborough wins N.Va. Chamber accolades for lifetime of service
Reciting most people’s résumés involves hitting a few highlights. If it’s W. Glenn Yarborough Jr.’s, however, some supplemental oxygen may be necessary. Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce board member Ben Rodgers had the pleasure, and lengthy verbal task, of introducing Yarborough as he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the chamber’s Distinguished Service Awards Sept. 13 at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington.
Inside Nova
President of Fair Oaks volunteer fire company honored
Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company (FOVFR) president Jonathan Wood on Sept. 13 received a special Lifetime Achievement Award for 50 years of consecutive, operational service during the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Awards at the Fairfax County Government Center. Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D),...
Inside Nova
Amazon tops 5,000-employee mark for HQ2, plans continued growth in Prince William
Amazon has hired over 5,000 employees assigned to its HQ2 in Arlington and is on track to fulfill its pledge to create 25,000 corporate jobs there, according to Patrick Phillippi, a senior manager for community engagement for the company. Speaking Sept. 14 to the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, Phillippi...
Inside Nova
Legal challenges likely against new Virginia policies on transgender students
Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker tells WTOP she expects legal challenges will be filed soon to challenge new state Department of Education policies that would dramatically change the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this,” said Del. Danica Roem, a...
Inside Nova
Arlington County Board OKs nearly 500 new child-care seats
In one fell swoop – technically speaking, three – Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 voted to increase the number of available child-care spaces in Arlington by about 8 percent. Three different projects totaling 472 new seats were approved as part of the board’s consent agenda.
Inside Nova
Arlington officials continue to move away from ground-floor-retail requirements
Arlington County Board members continue to drive the final stakes into the heart of a one-time local-government policy to force retail uses onto the ground floors of residential and commercial buildings. Board members on Sept. 17 approved a switch from requiring retail uses to accepting “retail-equivalent” in a number of...
Inside Nova
WATCH: Plane lands on I-66 near Front Royal
Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along west-bound Interstate 66 at the 6-mile-marker Warren County near Front Royal at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured. A preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft...
Inside Nova
Police: Youths arrested for shoplifting, assault at Nordstom in Tysons
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
Inside Nova
Pickleball event to raise awareness of Shepherd's Center
The Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia will host a pickleball mixer and happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake House, 11450 Baron Cameron Ave. in Reston. The event will include friendly games of pickleball, plus live entertainment, appetizers and refreshments. The event...
Inside Nova
Police: Arrest made in attempted rape, assault in Arlington
Arlington County police on Sept. 12 arrested a 57-year-old Arlington man in connection with two assaults that occurred that evening. On Sept. 12 at 10:47 p.m., a woman was inside a business in the 4800 block of Langston Boulevard when she entered the women’s restroom. According to police, the suspect followed, requested sex, grabbed the victim, attempted to remove her clothing and pushed her into a stall, police said.
Inside Nova
Culpeper Town Council approves pool agreements
Culpeper Town Council approved two agreements with Culpeper County, concerning both contribution and operation costs of a public pool during a meeting Sept. 13. “I don’t feel like the deal is fair but, at the same time, it’s what we need to do to have the pool,” said Councilman Travis Brown.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: A modest proposal to reduce our taxes
Here’s a way to increase revenue for Prince William County’s government and school system without raising taxes on businesses and our property and requiring no changes to the strategic or comprehensive plan. This does not involve creating new “economic opportunities,” such as data centers, shopping centers, new homes...
Inside Nova
Arlington Chamber sets date of annual meeting
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has set Friday, Dec. 9, as the date of its 98th annual meeting, to be held at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. The luncheon event will feature the annual change of leadership, presentation of awards and both a look back at the past year and a look ahead to what may come.
Inside Nova
Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas
The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
Inside Nova
Potomac School opens year with salute to outstanding educators
The Potomac School began the 2022-23 academic year on Sept. 7 with a record 1,069 K-12 students enrolled, and two days later paid tribute to two educators who have changed the lives of many students. A highlight of the school’s annual Opening Assembly, held Sept. 9, was the presentation of...
