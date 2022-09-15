Read full article on original website
Related
fargoinc.com
Mattresses: Founder Chris Larson, Store Manager Ben Enney & Team | Comfort King
Voted Local Best #1 Mattress Store for 12 years in a row, Comfort King truly lives up to their name. They design and build the “World’s Best Mattresses” that are guaranteed to save you money and provide lifetime comfort. Comfort King offers mattress sets, adjustable beds, headboards, bedding and pillows—all necessary for a good night’s sleep.
valleynewslive.com
‘We wish that more would have been done...’ Family speaks out on officer-involved shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Family of the man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Mapleton is now speaking out, saying they wish more would have been done to protect the suspect/victim. In a statement released by attorney Tim O’Keefe, the family of Andrew Martinez says, “We recognize...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo police asking help to find missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Tyana Valeika, a 16-year-old girl. She was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo. Tyana is 5′1′' tall and...
kfgo.com
Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Man being investigated after police find illegal pills, firearm and cash during routine call
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early in the morning on Sunday, September 11, FPD night shift officers responded to a report of a car alarm in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave S. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a man who the caller identified as the likely owner of the vehicle. This individual briefly spoke with officers before he turned off the car alarm and left the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It started out just like any other run for Jenika Rufer, as she jogged down a trail in familiar territory. However, she later noticed an unfamiliar follower, as a man had continued to tail her on a bike, before circling her and harassing her.
Sadness Continues – Bismarck Carino’s To Close This Month
Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
fargoinc.com
Millennial Living: Brent Tabor, The Bridges Apartments
The Bridges has an approach to change the standard for apartment housing. After you catch a glimpse inside the progressive concept design of The Bridges, you might just want to re-enroll in college. The student-focused property is attractive to all ages. As a facility with individual leases, a resident only pays for their individual bedroom and bathroom, rather than sharing a cost with other roommates. If any number of roommates were to move out of the unit, they won’t feel that burden. This is just one of the many ways that The Bridges is changing the landscape of student (and beyond) housing.
valleynewslive.com
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
UPDATED: More than 500 residents west of Lake Ashtabula seeing power outage
--- (Valley City, ND) -- Roughly 536 Cass County Electric Cooperative members north of Valley City and west of lake Ashtabula are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are being dispatched to restore power to the region. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. You can learn...
kvrr.com
Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton. Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The agencies will be...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Assistant State's Attorney Youngren says he has to "compartmentalize" murder cases involving extreme violence
(Fargo, ND) -- Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Youngren says the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Jupiter Paulson struck a nerve with local residents. "I've been interested and a little bit surprised at how much this case resonated with the society in Fargo, with our culture. I've had lots of people come up to me afterwards and before and say hey, and talk about the case. This meant something to people and was close to folks, if it was the age of the young girl, if it was the way it happened, the daylight hours, I don't know," said Youngren.
valleynewslive.com
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
newsdakota.com
Tim Ost To Leave His Morning Show Broadcast On KOVC
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After 47 years on the air, Tim Ost (TOST in the Morning) will be leaving his morning show after his shift on Friday, September 23rd. Tim will stay on in radio sales with i3G Media in Valley City. A party recognizing Tim Ost and...
kvrr.com
Fargo family makes it onto “Family Feud”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo family turns a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some thought...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commission investigating claims citizens were wrongfully denied voting rights during primary election
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is looking into claims that some registered voters were not allowed to vote in the June election .. because electronic records wrongly indicated they weren't citizens. "The second problem was then once they were identified as non-citizens there was confusion about how to...
kfgo.com
Fargo family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A Fargo family will turn a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some...
Comments / 0