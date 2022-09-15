ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Knicks schedule: 5 standout games for the 2022-23 NBA season

By Teresa Powe
The New York Knicks schedule has had several rivalries over the years. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are the two that have lasted well over 50 years. Lately, they’ve added the Atlanta Hawks with Trae Young as a rival.

New York Knicks schedule: Top games on the 2022-23 slate

Five games stand out on the schedule for the Knicks, and some honorable mentions are below.

New York Knicks host Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks on November 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzLSZ_0hwRjn3F00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks/Hawks rivalry is new and growing. It heated up during the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Knicks and Hawks were tied for the fourth seed, but because the Knicks won the regular season series by a margin of 3-0, the Hawks ended up the fifth seed. The analysts all had the Knicks coming out on top. Trae Young and company came into the Garden and kicked butt. First-time All-Star and Most Improved Player Julius Randle was nowhere in sight.

The Garden crowd booed , jeered, and one person did the unimaginable and spit at Trae Young, which was reprehensible . What does Young do? He bows. Teammate Clint Capela bragged on sending the Knicks home. From there, it was on, and although the Hawks did send the Knicks home, the beef continued to the 2021-22 regular season. Neither team repeated the superior play of the season before, but the Knicks again won the regular season duel 3-1.

The 2022-23 season bickering has already started with the Knicks having a Christmas Day game and the Hawks being shut out from playing on the holiday.

New York Knicks’ schedule includes an early-season game against the Boston Celtics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbYda_0hwRjn3F00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Unless you’ve lived under a basketball rock for the past 50 years, you know about the historic rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. Actually, it’s a New York/Boston rivalry between the Yankees, the Boston Red Sox (probably the most famous of all), the Giants, and the New England Patriots.

The Boston Celtics of today are a young team that will probably be a championship contender for the next several years. From day one, they started developing their young stars like Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brown and Marcus Smart. ( Hint, hint, New York ). During that remarkable 2020-21 season for the Knicks, their record against the Celtics was 2-1. Then during the 2021-22 season, a magical thing happened to the Celtics. The Knicks overcame a 25-point deficit, and rising star RJ Barrett shot a buzzer-beater over Tatum, winning the game.

“The toughest moment for me was blowing that 25-point lead against New York and RJ Barrett hit the game-winning shot over me,” Celtics star Jayson Tatum on loss to the Knicks .

The Celtics recovered, pulled themselves up, and went to the Finals, sweeping the Brooklyn Nets along the way. The Knicks and Celtics split the season series, but the Knicks went home after the season ended. So the score is still Bostons 17 championships to New York two.

New York Knicks welcome Kevin Durant in a battle of the Big Apple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iN1Z0_0hwRjn3F00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

This rivalry is and always will be the Battle for New York. Unfortunately, it’s a one-sided battle. The Knicks are already named for the Big Apple, dubbing it New York’s team. The Brooklyn Nets and, laughably, Kyrie Irving beg to differ.

Needless to say, the Knicks have not won a game since Irving, Kevin Durant and company moved to Brooklyn. Surprisingly, every game in the last two seasons has come down to the wire. You’re getting close New York! Let’s see if those young players you saved can do the trick this season.

December opens up with Luka Doncic heading to Madison Square Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oz5cy_0hwRjn3F00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks stole Jalen Brunson during the offseason . Actually, the Mavs lost Brunson when they didn’t sign him before the season ended. However, the league did investigate the Knicks for tampering because William Wesley and a Knicks contingent, including Julius Randle and Allan Houston, were sitting front and center during the Mavs/Utah Jazz first playoff game.

The Knicks/Mavs rivalry has gone on for several years. With the newly acquired Brunson, I expect the Mavs will try very hard to defeat the Knicks, but in the end, they will lose, and the Knicks will tie their lifelong series.

In their last scheduled meeting, the Knicks won the 2021-22 series 2-0 with a sound 107-77 beating to close things out .

New York Knicks schedule headline by Christmas matinee against the 76ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WORiz_0hwRjn3F00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If New York gets off to a bad start, a Christmas Day win certainly will turn their season around. Whereas a great start, but a loss could have Santa leaving them on the naughty list and not scheduled for a couple of Christmases. Although the New York market is a big plus.

Aside from Christmas, the New York/Philadelphia rivalry is longstanding. Unfortunately, their lifetime series is just a little one-sided, with the Sixers leading the Knicks 261-203.

During the 2020-21 season, the Sixers owned the Knicks with a 3-0 record. Then, last season the Knicks won their first two meetings. On November 8, 2021, it was the Knicks’ first win in the Wells Fargo Arena since April 8, 2016. Although the Knicks lost their last two meetings, maybe this is a sign that things are looking up.

New York Knicks schedule: Honorable mention

The Knicks’ schedule starts their season with standout games.

  • October 18 vs. the Grizzlies -the first game on their schedule for the season is a good one for the Knicks to show their defensive prowess. Or show the defensive prowess they’re going to need.
  • October 21 vs. the Detroit Pistons – Knicks meet up with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Two first-round picks they gave to Detroit.
  • October 30 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers – Hi, Donovan. The team that stole Mitchell.
  • December 20 vs. the Golden State Warriors – playing the defending Champs is always a standout game.

Knick fans hope every game on their schedule will stand out, with more wins than losses. As been said over and over, a good New York Knicks season is good for basketball.

Here’s to a great season New York!

Community Policy