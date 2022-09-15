Texas A&M Preview: Mario Cristobal's First Test With Miami Has Arrived

Previewing the Week 3 Matchup Between Texas A&M and the Miami Hurricanes

Miami has had its warmups to start the season.

A 70-13 win over FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman and a 30-7 win over Southern Miss. With both of those games being comfortable wins for the Hurricanes, the No. 13 Hurricanes face their first real test as they'll head into College Station to take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night.

Looking at this matchup for the Aggies, they're coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers, falling 17-14 at home. If Jimbo Fisher wants to show the country that the Aggies' loss was a fluke, they'll need to take care of the Hurricanes at home.

With starting QB Haynes King being rather disappointing to start the season, many are calling Fisher to start LSU transfer, Max Johnson , over him. However, with no change being confirmed at all, Miami will have to wait closer to kickoff to see who it'll face, at least under the assumption that King will be behind center.

For the Hurricanes, this game will heavily rely on their blue-chip QB Tyler Van Dyke , who hasn't really needed to step up and make plays yet this season. A player who has received sky-high praise going into this campaign, the offense will surely rely on him to make big throws to keep the Canes' hopes alive.

Van Dyke is arguably the best QB this defense has seen since Bryce Young came to town last season.

However, the key to the win for Miami might be continuing to establish the run game. Henry Parish has been a superstar for this Miami offense, currently averaging 108.5 yards per game alongside 5.9 yards per carry. Appalachian State beat A&M this past weekend large in part to their commanding advantage in time of possession.

Currently allowing 144 YPG, Miami should look to replicate Appalachian State's dominance in time of possession against a poor run defense.

Defensively for Miami, the Canes will need to be on their A-game, especially when it comes to containing the pocket and getting after the quarterback.

Furthermore, the defensive backs will need to have all eyes on slot receiver Ainais Smith and true freshman Evan Stewart . Both are big playmakers for the Aggies, especially Smith, who has a lot of versatility to his game. Miami should look towards their safety room to contain the deep attack in the middle of the field.

If Miami can make whoever is under center for the Aggies uncomfortable, the Hurricanes bode well.

A game with huge implications for both teams, get your popcorn ready.

