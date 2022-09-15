The Lenzing Group is continuing to expand its global clean electricity portfolio by gradually transitioning to green energy at its production site in Nanjing, China. The Austian fiber manufacturer said this will enable its Chinese subsidiary, Lenzing Nanjing Fibers, to use electricity derived solely from renewable sources starting in 2023 and reduce the site’s carbon emissions by 100,000 tons annually. Lenzing recently announced the transition to green electricity at its Indonesian production facility. In 2019, Lenzing set a target of halving its carbon emissions by 2030 and becoming climate neutral by 2050. The carbon reduction target has been recognized by the Science...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO