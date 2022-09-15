Read full article on original website
Strange Tom Brady news is a bad look for the Buccaneers
The Tom Brady saga with the Buccaneers grows even more strange with the recent announcement from the team regarding the GOAT at practice. As great as it was to see Tom Brady return to the Buccaneers to give the team one more year at relevance, many of us are still left wondering why Brady actually returned in the first place.
Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills
In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
Latest Dane Jackson update sounds overwhelmingly positive for Bills
The Buffalo Bills gave another update on cornerback Dane Jackson Tuesday morning, and it’s overwhelmingly good news. While the Bills were able to come away with a 41-7 win over the Titans on Monday Night Football, there was some level of concern in the locker room postgame due to the status on cornerback Dane Jackson.
NFL・
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Stefon Diggs refuses to buy into the Bills hype just yet
Stefon Diggs isn’t getting his hopes up just yet despite an incredible start to the Buffalo Bills 2022 season. Stefon Diggs has been disappointed before. He took a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 as motivation, opting to stay on the field and observe the Chiefs’ celebration rather than sulking in the locker room. That moment serves as motivation and an aim in what he wants for the Buffalo Bills.
NFL・
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF・
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
