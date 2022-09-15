Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Few morning t-storms Tuesday, warm and humid later on
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A batch of morning thunderstorms will cross by on Tuesday, capable of dropping heavy rain and small hail. That storm chance doesn’t last long as the cluster is expected to exit our area in the late morning. Behind the rain chance will be emerging afternoon sunshine. Warm and humid with a high on either side of 80 degrees in the afternoon. Cooler by the lake, low 70s.
wearegreenbay.com
Gorgeous mid-September weather for now
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A high pressure ridge in the forecast as the week begins. That means Monday will be filled with sunshine, along with light winds and comfy air. Highs get in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, mid 70s near the lake. Winds will be light out of the west.
wearegreenbay.com
Mild & muggy Sunday, turning much cooler late this week
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Sunday: A few early morning showers and storms will pass through locations mainly south of Hwy. 29. Once they move to our east we will be left with a partly sunny sky for the afternoon. It’ll once again be a warm and muggy day as highs push into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a southwest breeze at 5-15 mph.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
wearegreenbay.com
Flight to Hawaii interrupted for ukulele lesson
(KTLA) – A flight from California to Hawaii was interrupted, but not because of an incident or safety issue. Passengers were instead directed to pay attention to a musical type of in-flight instruction. On Friday, passengers on the Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu were surprised with...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol participating in ‘largest’ enforcement initiative in North America
(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may see an increased police presence near railroad tracks as the Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in the largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in North America. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an upcoming operation it will be participating...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
