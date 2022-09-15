The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A batch of morning thunderstorms will cross by on Tuesday, capable of dropping heavy rain and small hail. That storm chance doesn’t last long as the cluster is expected to exit our area in the late morning. Behind the rain chance will be emerging afternoon sunshine. Warm and humid with a high on either side of 80 degrees in the afternoon. Cooler by the lake, low 70s.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO