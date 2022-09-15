Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
High temps near record levels Tuesday in central Illinois; cold front arrives Wednesday
Seeing some fog in parts of central Illinois early Tuesday morning. It will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. though and the few clouds that are around this morning will give way to sunny skies this afternoon. Get ready for a hot one! High temperatures will reach the low 90s,...
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Abracadabra: St. Joseph-Ogden makes Marshall's offense disappear 2-0
St. Joseph-Ogden's defense kept Marshall under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 2-0 decision on September 19 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Illinois taking part in national event to bring attention to voting
Illinois State Board of Elections officials will join in a nationwide event Tuesday intended to raise awareness about the importance of voting. It will be the 10th year for National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan initiative that involves coordinated efforts to register voters and educate about state-specific policies, deadlines and voting information.
Week 4 high school rewind: MacArthur honors undefeated 1972 Generals team during Decatur city game
DECATUR -- The MacArthur football team had a surprise in store on Friday. When the Generals team captains came out for the coin toss before their Decatur city game with Eisenhower everything looked normal. The four players — Rodrick Millsap, Brylan McHood-Jones, Azarion Richardson and Jamari Tennin — were dressed...
