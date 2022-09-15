ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Abracadabra: St. Joseph-Ogden makes Marshall's offense disappear 2-0

St. Joseph-Ogden's defense kept Marshall under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 2-0 decision on September 19 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Illinois taking part in national event to bring attention to voting

Illinois State Board of Elections officials will join in a nationwide event Tuesday intended to raise awareness about the importance of voting. It will be the 10th year for National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan initiative that involves coordinated efforts to register voters and educate about state-specific policies, deadlines and voting information.
