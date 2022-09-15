Read full article on original website
Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says
Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
Lumber prices jump on a surprise rebound in new home construction last month
Housing starts jumped 12.2% last month to an annual rate of 1.575 million units, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.
Lenzing Switching to Green Electricity at Chinese Fiber Facility
The Lenzing Group is continuing to expand its global clean electricity portfolio by gradually transitioning to green energy at its production site in Nanjing, China. The Austian fiber manufacturer said this will enable its Chinese subsidiary, Lenzing Nanjing Fibers, to use electricity derived solely from renewable sources starting in 2023 and reduce the site’s carbon emissions by 100,000 tons annually. Lenzing recently announced the transition to green electricity at its Indonesian production facility. In 2019, Lenzing set a target of halving its carbon emissions by 2030 and becoming climate neutral by 2050. The carbon reduction target has been recognized by the Science...
