ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"

The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has message for his former team Celtics

Kyrie Irving is putting his former NBA team on notice. Appearing on a Twitch stream this week, the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving spoke on being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year. Irving called it “a humbling experience” but cautioned Boston that they would be seeing the Nets again.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Boston

Celtics paint Bill Russell's No. 6 on both free throw lanes

BOSTON -- Bill Russell dominated the paint with his game-changing defense throughout his Hall of Fame career with the Celtics. Now his No. 6 owns the paint at TD Garden.The Celtics have painted Russell's No. 6 in both free throw lanes on TD Garden's parquet floor, part of the organization's season-long tribute to the legendary player and coach. Russell passed away at the age of 88 on July 31."The team has added the number 6 to both lanes to pay homage to Bill Russell's dominant play in the paint," the Celtics announced on Monday.This marks the first time that numerical...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Rudy Gobert
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck's Message to Brad Stevens

The Celtics are coming off a campaign where they pulled off one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in NBA history. Boston went from 11th in the East in January to finishing within two wins of raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. Even with the loss of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely ...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving calls Nets getting swept by Celtics 'a humbling experience'

Kyrie Irving is putting his former NBA team on notice. Appearing on a Twitch stream this week, the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving spoke on being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year. Irving called it “a humbling experience” but cautioned Boston that they would be seeing the Nets again.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Celtics pay tribute to Bill Russell with No. 6 in parquet paint

The Boston Celtics are planning to honor the late, great Bill Russell for the duration of the 2022-23 season. Russell, a 12-time All-Star, five-time MVP, and 11-time NBA champion, played his whole career for the Celtics. from 1956-1969,. The Hall of Famer died in late July of this year and...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Boston Celtics Gm#The Brooklyn Nets#Heavy#Nba 2k Myleague
TMZ.com

Kyrie Irving On Celtics Sweeping Nets, 'It Was Meant To Happen Like That'

Kyrie Irving seems to be at peace with the Brooklyn Nets' early exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics ... saying, "It was meant to happen like that." Irving made the comments while gaming on Twitch -- as he was recalling the Celtics' 4-0 sweep of the Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

FanSided

284K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy