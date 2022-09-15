BOSTON -- Bill Russell dominated the paint with his game-changing defense throughout his Hall of Fame career with the Celtics. Now his No. 6 owns the paint at TD Garden.The Celtics have painted Russell's No. 6 in both free throw lanes on TD Garden's parquet floor, part of the organization's season-long tribute to the legendary player and coach. Russell passed away at the age of 88 on July 31."The team has added the number 6 to both lanes to pay homage to Bill Russell's dominant play in the paint," the Celtics announced on Monday.This marks the first time that numerical...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO