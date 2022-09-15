Read full article on original website
Isaiah Thomas Disputes Report That He Worked Out For This Team
Former NBA All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas disputed a report from HoopsHype that he worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets.
Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Hold Back About Danny Ainge
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was very open about how he felt during his introductory press conference with the team. The NBA All-Star really thought that he would be heading back home to play for the New York Knicks and was excited about doing that. But, that shouldn’t...
Isaiah Thomas among free agents who recently worked out for Lakers
Isaiah Thomas was among several free agents who worked out recently for the Lakers, tweets Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. The 33-year-old guard is looking for his next team after finishing last season with the Hornets. If Thomas earns a roster spot, it would mark his third stint with the...
Yardbarker
Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"
The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
Kyrie Irving has message for his former team Celtics
Kyrie Irving is putting his former NBA team on notice. Appearing on a Twitch stream this week, the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving spoke on being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year. Irving called it “a humbling experience” but cautioned Boston that they would be seeing the Nets again.
Kyrie Irving says it was a good thing the Celtics embarrassed the Nets last postseason
Kyrie Irving is philosophizing again. On a recent Twitch stream, the mercurial point guard said it’s a good thing the Boston Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in last year’s playoffs.
Celtics paint Bill Russell's No. 6 on both free throw lanes
BOSTON -- Bill Russell dominated the paint with his game-changing defense throughout his Hall of Fame career with the Celtics. Now his No. 6 owns the paint at TD Garden.The Celtics have painted Russell's No. 6 in both free throw lanes on TD Garden's parquet floor, part of the organization's season-long tribute to the legendary player and coach. Russell passed away at the age of 88 on July 31."The team has added the number 6 to both lanes to pay homage to Bill Russell's dominant play in the paint," the Celtics announced on Monday.This marks the first time that numerical...
NBA Exec Explains Why the New York Knicks' Julius Randle Trade Won't Happen
Expect Randle to last the coming season with the New York Knicks.
Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck's Message to Brad Stevens
The Celtics are coming off a campaign where they pulled off one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in NBA history. Boston went from 11th in the East in January to finishing within two wins of raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. Even with the loss of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely ...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving calls Nets getting swept by Celtics 'a humbling experience'
Kyrie Irving is putting his former NBA team on notice. Appearing on a Twitch stream this week, the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving spoke on being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year. Irving called it “a humbling experience” but cautioned Boston that they would be seeing the Nets again.
Yardbarker
The Boston Celtics Will Honor Bill Russell By Having No. 6 On Their Court Floor
Bill Russell is without a doubt one of the most legendary players to have ever touched the floor in the NBA. He won 11 championships during his time with the Boston Celtics, and he's easily the winningest superstar in NBA history. This year, Bill Russell passed away, and the NBA...
Yardbarker
Celtics pay tribute to Bill Russell with No. 6 in parquet paint
The Boston Celtics are planning to honor the late, great Bill Russell for the duration of the 2022-23 season. Russell, a 12-time All-Star, five-time MVP, and 11-time NBA champion, played his whole career for the Celtics. from 1956-1969,. The Hall of Famer died in late July of this year and...
TMZ.com
Kyrie Irving On Celtics Sweeping Nets, 'It Was Meant To Happen Like That'
Kyrie Irving seems to be at peace with the Brooklyn Nets' early exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics ... saying, "It was meant to happen like that." Irving made the comments while gaming on Twitch -- as he was recalling the Celtics' 4-0 sweep of the Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season.
FanSided
