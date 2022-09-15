Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
Meet Monique Thompson, Little Elm author, doctor, mother, and involved community member
Monique Thompson is Little Elm's modern-day renaissance woman, helping others across the community through her talents and knowledge. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Get to know the Mesquite Rotary Club's new president, E. Jones Doughton
E. Jones Doughton was inducted as the Mesquite Rotary Club’s new president in a recent ceremony. Doughton emphasized that he and the new officers plan to continue the Mesquite Rotary Club’s record of fundraising through the group’s annual Rodeo Road Rally bike ride. The group will work...
Photo gallery: Autumn Fest at Little Elm Park
Autumn Fest returned to Little Elm Park for its four-day carnival this September, allowing opportunities for the community to immerse themselves in rides, games and live music. This family-friendly event is still going on for one more day this Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 7 p.m.
McKinney to spray area for mosquitoes Monday night
The City of McKinney is set to spray an area of the city to control mosquitoes after a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will start at 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, weather permitting. The spray area is generally east of Bradley Street, west of Greenville Street/U.S. 380 Intersection, south of Metro Park Drive, and north of Westmoreland Drive.
Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy
Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
After almost 10 years, McKinney-based Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership has eyes on the future
Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community. After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.
Meet Chad Collins, an Allen resident helping to encourage people to overcome adversity
Chad Collins and lives in the Allen area, and has for most of his life. His new book will be released Oct. 15. It is about his dad’s life and a self-help book for those needing encouragement to stay in the fight or get back up from adversity. What...
The Little Gym, Snapology open children’s discovery center in Flower Mound
The Little Gym and Snapology are joining forces to open its first-ever, state-of-the-art children’s discovery center in Flower Mound, focusing on unique physical and educational activities for children. The center officially opened Saturday, Sept. 17, allowing children and their families to explore their interests while learning cognitive skills or...
Get to know Brenda Snitzer, longtime Plano resident and executive director of The Stewpot
Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
A one-on-one with Plano Public Works: Learn about the department that touches the everyday aspects of a city's operation
Learn about the department that touches the everyday aspects of a city's operation in a Q&A with Public Works Director Dan Prendergast. What is the role of public works in the city of Plano?
Bark in the park, event at the Allen Depot and more in this week's 5 things to do in Allen
Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Sept. 18.
Hear them roar: Livings, Lady Lions garnering national acclaim on volleyball court
After falling one win short of a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team is on a mission. The Lady Lions improved to 25-1 on the season after outlasting rival Bishop Lynch in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The win marked Prestonwood's 12th in a row, and the program's big year has received attention on a national scale with the country's No. 3 spot in the latest USA Today/AVCA high school rankings.
Setting the tone: Brignac’s leadership, experience helping to steer Little Elm in right direction
The Little Elm volleyball team seeks a return to its winning ways. After recording 10 wins over the previous two seasons, the Lady Lobos are headed in the right direction. Little Elm is 8-15 so far this season, having already matched its win total from all of last year.
Leading the way
Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament. In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.
