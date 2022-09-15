ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky man wins $777,000 scratch-off

A Bath County man—who wishes to remain anonymous—won a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. After taxes, he received $551,670. The man stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7’s Limited Edition ticket September 15. “I got to looking...
OWINGSVILLE, KY

