WCPO
Kentucky man wins $777,000 scratch-off
A Bath County man—who wishes to remain anonymous—won a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. After taxes, he received $551,670. The man stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7’s Limited Edition ticket September 15. “I got to looking...
4 young children hospitalized after West Chester apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — Four children have been taken to the hospital due to an apartment fire, the West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz said. Fire crews responded to 5259 Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
