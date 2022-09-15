Nearing Record Highs Early Next Week

More warm weather is expected across Green Country on Thursday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A few more clouds will keep highs near or slightly below 90 today before a significant warming trend occurs into early next week bringing the potential for near record highs.

A weak upper-level trough will brush part of the northern sections during the next 24 hours. This will occasionally bring more clouds across the area on Thursday and keep highs mostly in the upper 80s. A few spots near 90, including the metro, will be possible. South winds from 10 to 20 mph will remain. Scattered storms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening across northwestern Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas and move generally east to northeast Friday morning when one or two of these may survive into the far northwestern sections of our area, mostly near I-35 to Osage Co. We’ll keep a low mention for this possibility for this small area. This same scenario will repeat late Friday night into Saturday morning, but the positioning may be slightly more north, across south-central Kansas. As this short wave ejects northeast Saturday morning, midlevel ridging will expand from Texas northward bringing another period of increasing temps to the state. Most model output suggests we’ll be nearing record highs for several days next week, with afternoon readings in the upper 90s. A few spots hitting 100 can’t be ruled out. The pattern may finally break down by late next week allowing another front to impact the state.

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic basin and will move generally west for the next five days, nearing Puerto Rico Saturday and near the Dominican Republic Sunday into Monday.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

