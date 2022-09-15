ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WTNH

Guilford motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash on I-95N

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist died following a crash on I-95 North in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ex650 M, was traveling on the Rt. 34 outbound connector to I-95 North. For an unknown […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities […]
MERIDEN, CT
Ben Crump
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford man sentenced to 20 years in home invasion homicide

STAMFORD — A 24-year-old city man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the home invasion killing of a 32-year-old man on the city’s East Side last year. Judge Gary White sentenced Deandre Parsons, 24, to 20 years in accordance with a plea deal state prosecutors and Parson’s lawyer Howard Ehring reached earlier this year.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Woman accused of spitting at, biting officers at Stonebridge

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford woman is accused of spitting at and biting police officers Sunday night. Police said Stephanie Meckley, 27, hopped over the barrier to enter Stonebridge after staff asked her to leave and wait in life. Meckley allegedly assaulted three bouncers then spit at and bit officers. The officers suffered minor […]
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man paralyzed in New Haven police van is back in hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man left paralyzed while in police custody earlier this summer is now back in the hospital. Randy Cox’s family and attorneys provided an update Thursday afternoon while also trying to put some pressure on the city. Cox is paralyzed from the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
WOLCOTT, CT
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fox News

Connecticut man who was paralyzed in the back of New Haven police van back in hospital, suit delayed

The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT

