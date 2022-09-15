Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Related
Woman Assaults Workers, Bites Officers After Being Asked To Leave Milford Restaurant, Cops Say
A Connecticut woman is accused of assaulting several employees and police officers after being asked to leave a restaurant. Police in New Haven County were called shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, with reports that a customer had assaulted employees at Milford’s Stonebridge Restaurant, located on Daniel Street.
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
Syphrette and his attorney Darnell Crosland say they have cellphone video showing the Norwalk police officer swearing at a teenage girl. Crosland says his client was only trying to help.
Guilford motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash on I-95N
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist died following a crash on I-95 North in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ex650 M, was traveling on the Rt. 34 outbound connector to I-95 North. For an unknown […]
Prosecutors don’t appeal; man acquitted in East Hartford home robbery
A man who was convicted by a jury of breaking into the house of a neighbor in East Hartford and robbing the woman at knifepoint — but had his conviction reversed by the state Appellate Court — has been acquitted of the charges. DEFENDANT: Edwin Glass, 41, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Arrest Area Man Employed by Local FBI for Allegedly Soliciting Minor in Harrison County
According to WDTV, a Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested by Bridgeport Police, and is facing charges involving children. 52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County. The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:. “We are...
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
State police: Serious injuries reported after motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to the state police. The crash occurred on the I-95 North on-ramp from Route 34 at 2:35 p.m. The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit responded to the scene. The on-ramp was closed for […]
Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities […]
RELATED PEOPLE
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford man sentenced to 20 years in home invasion homicide
STAMFORD — A 24-year-old city man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the home invasion killing of a 32-year-old man on the city’s East Side last year. Judge Gary White sentenced Deandre Parsons, 24, to 20 years in accordance with a plea deal state prosecutors and Parson’s lawyer Howard Ehring reached earlier this year.
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
Woman accused of spitting at, biting officers at Stonebridge
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford woman is accused of spitting at and biting police officers Sunday night. Police said Stephanie Meckley, 27, hopped over the barrier to enter Stonebridge after staff asked her to leave and wait in life. Meckley allegedly assaulted three bouncers then spit at and bit officers. The officers suffered minor […]
Eyewitness News
Man paralyzed in New Haven police van is back in hospital
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man left paralyzed while in police custody earlier this summer is now back in the hospital. Randy Cox’s family and attorneys provided an update Thursday afternoon while also trying to put some pressure on the city. Cox is paralyzed from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox61.com
New Haven community leader calls for change after three people shot Friday
Police responded to three separate incidents within a four-hour span Friday night. Pastor John Lewis says there are ways that can help deter gun crime.
Stamford Man Found Dead Following Police Standoff After Hiding For 2 Years
A Fairfield County man wanted for two years for allegedly luring a woman from Florida to his home and then sexually assaulting her, killed himself during a standoff with US Marshals in Canada. Simon Bester, age 42, of Stamford, died last week in a vacation home just north of Quebec,...
Corrections officer accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Dutchess County correctional facility
Charlinea Ganzaroli, 23, is charged with attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.
North Haven cruiser struck during attempted break-in, juvenile arrested
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A police cruiser was heavily damaged early Saturday when two suspects were interrupted while they were attempting to break into cars. One teen suspect is under arrest. Police said they were called at 2:15 a.m. to the area of 160 State Street for the report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Connecticut man who was paralyzed in the back of New Haven police van back in hospital, suit delayed
The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
Charges may be dropped against Randy Cox, who became paralyzed after being in police custody
Editor’s Note: WTNH previously reported that the charges against Cox have been dropped. At this time, the charges still remain but may be dropped in the future. NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump returned to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Richard “Randy” Cox after he was paralyzed while in […]
Comments / 1