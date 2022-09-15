NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to the state police. The crash occurred on the I-95 North on-ramp from Route 34 at 2:35 p.m. The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit responded to the scene. The on-ramp was closed for […]

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO