U.K.

CNN

Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place

Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
U.K.
CNN

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession

London (CNN) — Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday. The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales formed part of a procession with the royal family, following the coffin as it entered London's Westminster Abbey.
CNN

Trump ally goes on trial for 'espionage lite' and obstruction

New York (CNN) — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a former Donald Trump adviser whom authorities allege was involved in a two-year effort to try to influence the policy decisions of the Trump campaign and administration to benefit the United Arab Emirates. Tom Barrack, a wealthy...
CNN

King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen’s coffin

CNN — The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III. The message read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R”. The “R” in King Charles’ title refers to “Rex,” which...
U.K.
CNN

Opinion: Owning the libs, disowning the migrants

Last week, Martha's Vineyard became a destination for two planes carrying about 50 migrants from Venezuela -- not because they wanted to go there but so Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, running for re-election this year, could make a political point about President Joe Biden's immigration policies.
CNN

CNN

