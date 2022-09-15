Read full article on original website
Jill Biden says she’s overwhelmed by love and respect for Queen Elizabeth II in London
CNN — First lady Jill Biden is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect she is witnessing for Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to London with President Joe Biden, especially the viewing of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, she told CNN on Sunday. “It was...
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on TV
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday in London. Here's how you can watch it live on TV.
Analysis: How TV coverage of Queen Elizabeth's funeral changed my mind about her
I was deeply moved Monday by the TV image of Queen Elizabeth's coffin being lowered into its vault at St. George's Chapel in Windsor with the queen's bagpiper playing her to rest.
Britain bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth with an outpouring of emotion
Britain bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a majestic funeral steeped in tradition and a send-off reflective of the broad popularity she managed to retain over her remarkable seven-decade reign.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the UK
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place
Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Russians leave behind odd message after abandoning Ukraine prison building
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh goes inside a recently abandoned building in Kupiansk, Ukraine, where Russians tortured Ukrainian prisoners, and speaks with a recently freed Ukrainian about his experience.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
London (CNN) — Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday. The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales formed part of a procession with the royal family, following the coffin as it entered London's Westminster Abbey.
The piper who woke the Queen up every morning plays her to rest
London (CNN) — Over the seven decades of the Queen's reign, the British public came to know many of her quirks: her corgis, her hats, her wave. But, as the nation gathered for her funeral on Monday, they witnessed a lesser-known fixture of the Queen's life: her piper. For...
Royal journalist on what it was like inside Queen's funeral
Royal journalist, Emily Nash, describes Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as ‘extraordinary’ and ‘exceptionally special’ after attending her funeral.
Trump ally goes on trial for 'espionage lite' and obstruction
New York (CNN) — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a former Donald Trump adviser whom authorities allege was involved in a two-year effort to try to influence the policy decisions of the Trump campaign and administration to benefit the United Arab Emirates. Tom Barrack, a wealthy...
Liberation has finally come to Ukraine's Kharkiv. But scars of Russia's brutal occupation remain
In the city of Kupiansk, there are telltale signs of a hellish occupation. A former police building was used as a vast detention center by the Russians, where at one point up to 400 prisoners were held in its cramped and dark cells, Ukrainian authorities told CNN.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen’s coffin
CNN — The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III. The message read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R”. The “R” in King Charles’ title refers to “Rex,” which...
Former UK Ambassador: Those skeptical about our new king will be disappointed
Former British Ambassador to the US Sir David Manning talks to Christiane Amanpour about attending the Queen’s funeral and what lies ahead for the UK.
See CNN report 100 meters from Russian positions in Ukraine
CNN International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh got access to an Eastern Ukrainian town under constant shelling as Russia, desperate for soldiers, recruits convicted felons to their ranks.
Strikes could bring UK railways to a standstill
Labor unions in the United Kingdom offered the country a brief respite from a wave of strike action during the period of national mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
See the troubles Ukrainians face after liberation from Russian forces
No running water and electricity are some of the hardships residents in the newly liberated city of Izium, Ukraine, face after being occupied by Russian forces. CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports.
Opinion: Owning the libs, disowning the migrants
Last week, Martha's Vineyard became a destination for two planes carrying about 50 migrants from Venezuela -- not because they wanted to go there but so Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, running for re-election this year, could make a political point about President Joe Biden's immigration policies.
Winter is fast approaching in Ukraine. Here's what comes next for the conflict
Ukraine's stunning counter-offensive across Kharkiv, combined with more attritional advances in the south, have presented the Kremlin and Russia's much criticized Defense Ministry with a range of bad options.
Biden to rally world leaders against Russian attempts to annex Ukraine regions
Joe Biden will use his speech at the United Nations on Wednesday to rally the world to stand firm in the face of Russian plans to hold referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine and possibly introduce widespread conscription, which the US described as signs of desperation unlikely to halt Ukrainian military gains.
