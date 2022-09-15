ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

The Whiteboard: What NBA teams can learn from Becky Hammon’s Aces

Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship with largely the same roster as the year before. What can NBA teams learn from their evolution?. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun in four games. It was a fitting coronation for the most dominant team of the WNBA season nearly from start to finish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF
FanSided

MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
HBCU Gameday

HBCU NFL Report for games of Sept. 15-19

Los Angeles rookie Cobie Durant (#14) out of SC State had his first extensive action and he made the most of it with an interception and sack in the Rams win over Atlanta. "He did his thing," teammate Nick Scott said of Durant. The post HBCU NFL Report for games of Sept. 15-19 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
FanSided

Ozzie Albies injury isn’t Braves biggest concern heading into the playoffs

Despite losing Ozzie Albies for the regular season in his first game back from injury, the Braves have bigger concerns. The Atlanta Braves just got their second baseman Ozzie Albies back from an injury before he immediately was sidelined again. Though this is concerning, it may not be their worst situation, as the Braves have Vaughn Grissom in tow.
MLB
