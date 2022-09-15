Read full article on original website
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
The Whiteboard: What NBA teams can learn from Becky Hammon’s Aces
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship with largely the same roster as the year before. What can NBA teams learn from their evolution?. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun in four games. It was a fitting coronation for the most dominant team of the WNBA season nearly from start to finish.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Sign A Player And Then Waive Him
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Brooklyn Nets waived Marcus Zegarowski.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
MLB Magic Number tracker: Complete playoff picture (UPDATED Sept. 20)
With just over two weeks left in the regular season, some MLB teams have already clinched their divisions or a playoff spot. Each MLB team has about 15 games remaining in the season but the teams that look like they will be in the playoffs are pretty clear, unlike last season.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
HBCU NFL Report for games of Sept. 15-19
Los Angeles rookie Cobie Durant (#14) out of SC State had his first extensive action and he made the most of it with an interception and sack in the Rams win over Atlanta. "He did his thing," teammate Nick Scott said of Durant. The post HBCU NFL Report for games of Sept. 15-19 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Apponequet girls soccer hands Dighton-Rehoboth first SCC loss since 2019
DIGHTON — If you keep making shots, you're bound to get one in eventually. That was the case for Apponequet Monday afternoon as the Lakers dominated possession and shots against league rival Dighton-Rehoboth, but found themselves even with the hosts until the 54th minute. That's when Jaida Beaulieu broke the stalemate with a hard top...
Ozzie Albies injury isn’t Braves biggest concern heading into the playoffs
Despite losing Ozzie Albies for the regular season in his first game back from injury, the Braves have bigger concerns. The Atlanta Braves just got their second baseman Ozzie Albies back from an injury before he immediately was sidelined again. Though this is concerning, it may not be their worst situation, as the Braves have Vaughn Grissom in tow.
