Quad city candidate forum series begins Monday, Sept. 19

The League of Women Voters will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

In the weeks before the election, the nonpartisan organization will host a series of forums that will include candidates running in contested races for city, state and school board seats that represent voters in Robbinsdale, New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley. These events are free and open to the public. All candidates have been invited to participate.

Candidates will respond to questions on a wide variety of issues. Voters have two opportunities to suggest questions for candidates: By emailing written questions up to one day in advance of the forum or submitting written questions on provided note cards during the event.

The League of Women Voters requests that questions are directed to all candidates.

For questions sent in advance, the League asks that the subject line contain the name of the intended forum.

For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvcnhepr.org .

By League of Women Voter policy, the identity of any person asking a question is confidential. Any questions submitted via email or in-person will remain confidential with all identifying information removed.

Forum details

Crystal City Council candidate forum

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19

Where: Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive N., Crystal

The Crystal City Council has three seats on the ballot this fall. Candidates running for the Section II seat are Forest Eidbo and Tony Sumnicht. Candidates running for the Ward 1 seat are Albin Andolshek and Therese Kiser. Traci Kamish is the only candidate who has filed for the Ward 2 seat.

The League of Women Voters Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale will host this forum. Send questions in advance to lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org . For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvcnhepr.org .

Minnesota Senate District 43 forum

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22

Where: New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N., New Hope

After redistricting earlier this year, Minnesota Senate District 45 became District 43. In general, drawn within the boundaries of the new Senate District 43 are the entire cities of Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, and Robbinsdale, with some portions of Plymouth.

The candidates running for Senate District 43 are Ann Rest and Andrew Schuler.

A traditional forum is not scheduled for the House District 43B and 43A races because the incumbents are running unopposed. However, both Reps. Mike Freiberg and Cedrick Frazier have been invited to speak for four minutes about their respective campaigns beginning at 8 p.m. or after the Senate forum ends.

The League of Women Voters Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale will host this forum with help from the Golden Valley and Wayzata-Plymouth chapters. The event will be moderated by Peggy Kvam, a member of the Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins chapter. Send questions in advance to lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvcnhepr.org .

Robbinsdale Area Schools (ISD 281) School Board forum

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27

Where: Robbinsdale District Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave., New Hope

The Robbinsdale Area School Board has four open seats on the ballot this fall. Candidates running for the Robbinsdale Area School Board are ReNae Bowman, Jonas George Courneya, Sharon Brooks Green, Kim Holmes, Caroline Long, Samir (Sam) Sant and Aileen White.

The League of Women Voters Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale will host this forum, with help from the Golden Valley and Wayzata-Plymouth chapters. The forum will be moderated by Carol Barclay, a member of the Brooklyn Park-Osseo-Maple Grove chapter. Send questions in advance to lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org . For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvcnhepr.org .

New Hope City Council candidate forum

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

Where: New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N., New Hope

The New Hope City Council has two at-large seats on the ballot this fall. Candidates running for the New Hope City Council are John Elder, Jonathan London, Don Siler and Michael Daly.

The League of Women Voters Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale will host this forum. The forum will be moderated by Marti Micks, a member of the Golden Valley chapter. Send questions in advance to lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org . For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvcnhepr.org .

Robbinsdale City Council Wards 3 and 4 candidate forum

When: 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11

Where: Robbinsdale City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N., Robbinsdale

The Robbinsdale City Council has two at-large seats on the ballot this fall. This does not include the primary election for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 1 which will occur on the same date, with a special election scheduled Feb. 14.

Candidates running for the Ward 4 Robbinsdale City Council seat are incumbent Pat Backen and Aaron Wagner. Ward 4 includes residents living in the southernmost portion of the city.

Candidates running for the Ward 3 Robbinsdale City Council seat are Mia Z Parisian and David Robins. Ward 3 includes residents living in the southwestern portion of the city.

The League of Women Voters Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale will host this forum with help from the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce. The forum will be moderated by Peggy Kvam, a member of the Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins chapter of the League of Women Voters. Send questions in advance to lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org . For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvcnhepr.org .

Robbinsdale City Council Ward 1 primary election candidate forum

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13

Where: Robbinsdale City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N., Robbinsdale

The Robbinsdale City Council will have a primary election for the vacated Ward 1 seat Nov. 8. The two candidates with the highest votes will then move on to a special election Feb. 14.

Candidates running in the primary for the Ward 1 Robbinsdale City Council seat are Raymond Blackledge, Lucas Harris, Noah Kolkman, Regan Murphy and Patrick Naillon have filed.

Ward 1 includes residents living in the northwestern portion of the city.

The Ward 1 seat is currently vacant due to the resignation of former Councilmember Tyler Kline. Whoever is elected to office will serve for the remainder of Kline’s term, which expires Jan. 1, 2024.

The League of Women Voters Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale will host this forum. The forum will be moderated by Jackie Wells, a member of the Golden Valley chapter of the League of Women Voters. Send questions in advance to lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org . For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvcnhepr.org .